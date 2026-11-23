New arbitration cases rise 67% in the first half of 2026, with the value of disputes referred to the Centre now exceeding AED 1 billion Decision ensures leadership continuity as the Centre expands its commercial dispute resolution services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) H.E. Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri to continue as Chairman, with Gary Born as Vice Chairman

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has confirmed that the current Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD) will remain in place for the next three years, ensuring continuity in the Centre's leadership as it develops its arbitration and commercial dispute resolution services to meet the growing needs of businesses and investors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The decision, issued under Abu Dhabi Chamber Board Resolution No. 4 of 2026 on 27 October 2026, retains H.E. Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, as Chairman of arbitrateAD, alongside Mr. Gary Born as Vice Chairman. The Board also includes Mr. Salem Al Derei, Mr. Khaled Abdulkarim Al Fahim, a member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Board of Directors, and Ms. Kirsten O'Connell.

The decision comes against a backdrop of rising demand for the Centre's services. New arbitration cases increased by 67% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. As 30 September 2026, the total value of disputes referred to arbitrateAD for administration had surpassed AED 1 billion, while the Centre had administered 137 matters since commencing operations. These figures point to growing demand for institutional arbitration and specialised commercial dispute resolution services.

Commenting on the decision, H.E. Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of arbitrateAD, said:“Businesses need more than investment opportunities to grow. They need confidence that commercial disputes can be resolved fairly, efficiently and independently. An effective arbitration system is therefore essential to building trust, protecting commercial interests and creating the certainty that investors and businesses need to make long- term commitments.

“As Abu Dhabi's economy continues to grow and diversify, the ability to resolve commercial disputes through trusted, internationally recognised mechanisms becomes increasingly important. arbitrateAD has a vital role to play in meeting that need and supporting the emirate's ambitions as a leading global business and investment destination.”

He added:“We have made significant progress in establishing the Centre's institutional foundations and developing its services. The growth in cases reflects the increasing demand for what arbitrateAD offers. Our focus over the next three years will be on building on this progress, further improving our services and strengthening our engagement with the international arbitration community. We want businesses operating in Abu Dhabi and beyond to have access to dispute resolution services they can trust.”

Since commencing operations in February 2024, arbitrateAD has continued to develop its institutional framework and broaden the dispute resolution options available to businesses, with an emphasis on independence, neutrality and internationally recognised practices.

In January 2026, the Centre introduced its Adjudicator Appointment Rules and Mediation Rules, complementing the Arbitration Rules adopted at its launch. Together, these frameworks offer businesses a choice of arbitration, mediation and adjudicator appointment services, allowing parties to select the most appropriate approach based on the nature and circumstances of their disputes.

The expanded services are particularly relevant as commercial relationships become more complex and businesses increasingly operate across borders. Access to effective dispute resolution mechanisms helps companies manage commercial risks, maintain contractual relationships and approach new partnerships with greater confidence.

Established at the initiative of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, arbitrateAD began operations in February 2024 as a dedicated institution for commercial dispute resolution. The Centre continues to develop its capabilities and services in line with international standards, supporting the needs of local and international businesses and Abu Dhabi's position as a destination for arbitration and commercial dispute resolution.