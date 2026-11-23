Epson's SureColor dye-sublimation portfolio helps textile producers confidently scale operations to meet rising customer demand for custom apparel, sportswear, and interiors Engineered for productivity and reliability, these solutions are designed to support consistent colour quality while managing larger, varied print orders to protect profitability and customer satisfaction Revenues in the UAE's digital textile printing market are forecast to reach USD 194.4 million by 2030, reflecting growing demand for digital production technologies

As demand for digitally printed textiles accelerates, textile producers are under increasing pressure to manage shorter trend cycles, more personalised orders, and larger production volumes while maintaining consistent colour output. The digital textile printing market in the UAE is expected to reach a projected revenue of USD 194.4 million in 2030, up from USD 126.3 million in 2024[i], creating a clear commercial opportunity but also significant operational pressure. Epson's portfolio of dye-sublimation solutions is engineered to support producers as they move from flexible, short-run printing to more efficient, higher-volume digital workflows. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As brands and retailers respond to shorter trend cycles and growing consumer demand for personalised sportswear, fashion, interiors, and workwear, textile producers must manage more varied jobs and larger order volumes while maintaining consistent output. In this environment, the ability to scale production becomes a crucial commercial advantage. Faster turnarounds help producers capture more opportunities, while reliable, consistent output supports repeat orders and customer satisfaction. For producers, faster turnarounds help capture more opportunities, while reliable, consistent output supports repeat orders and drives customer satisfaction.

“Textile producers in the UAE are being asked to deliver more variety, faster turnaround times, and consistent quality across increasingly complex production demands. As digital textile production continues to grow, the ability to scale with confidence is becoming essential,” said Husam Alzughayyar, Head of Sales, UAE, Epson.“Epson's dye-sublimation portfolio is designed to support producers at different stages of growth, helping them improve productivity, maintain reliable output, and respond more effectively to changing customer needs.”

For growing and mid-sized textile producers requiring a compact and reliable solution, the SureColor SC-F9500 is designed to support efficient workflows and minimise interruptions. Its larger PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead supports improved productivity, while features such as 1.6L bulk ink packs and hot-swap ink availability, are designed to help facilitate smoother production. Further reliability features, including Nozzle Verification Technology and a media cleaner, support more consistent operation, helping producers manage increasing order volumes with more efficient and consistent workflows. For high-volume producers, the SC-F20000 is designed to support larger jobs and demanding production schedules. Its 1.95-metre print width, eight PrecisionCore MicroTFP printheads and production speeds of up to approximately 306 sqm/hr at 600 x 600 dpi provide the capacity needed for industrial dye-sublimation workflows.

The Epson dye-sublimation portfolio is structured to support producers at every stage of their growth:

The portfolio's versatility is ideal for supporting high-growth verticals such as the rapidly expanding customised apparel, interior decor, and soft signage markets. Dye-sublimation technology delivers vibrant colours, photographic clarity, and a soft fabric feel on polyester, making it highly suitable for sportswear, where bright colours and breathable fabrics are essential. In fashion, it enables the short runs and unique designs needed to respond to trends, while for interiors, it provides the precise colour matching required to meet customer demands. It also supports workwear applications, where consistent branding is critical, and is increasingly adopted for soft signage due to the vibrant, lightweight, and easily transportable results it produces.

To learn more about Epson's SureColor textile printing portfolio and explore how its dye-sublimation solutions can support scalable production across fashion, sportswear, interiors, and soft signage, please visit .

About Epson:

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial & robotics, office & home printing, and visual & lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion.

About Epson META-CWA:

Epson is a global technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. With craft and care at its core, Epson's regional operation, Epson META-CWA, brings the company's high quality and eco-conscious solutions in printing, scanning, visual display, manufacturing and lifestyle categories to more than 80 countries across the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia. Building on its 84-year legacy as an iconic Japanese technology pioneer, the company is reimagining what innovation can do for consumers, businesses and the planet with a visionary approach to one of the world's most dynamic regions.