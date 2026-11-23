Epson Empowers UAE Textile Producers To Meet Surging Custom Apparel Demand
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Epson's SureColor dye-sublimation portfolio helps textile producers confidently scale operations to meet rising customer demand for custom apparel, sportswear, and interiors
Engineered for productivity and reliability, these solutions are designed to support consistent colour quality while managing larger, varied print orders to protect profitability and customer satisfaction
Revenues in the UAE's digital textile printing market are forecast to reach USD 194.4 million by 2030, reflecting growing demand for digital production technologies
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn As brands and retailers respond to shorter trend cycles and growing consumer demand for personalised sportswear, fashion, interiors, and workwear, textile producers must manage more varied jobs and larger order volumes while maintaining consistent output. In this environment, the ability to scale production becomes a crucial commercial advantage. Faster turnarounds help producers capture more opportunities, while reliable, consistent output supports repeat orders and customer satisfaction. For producers, faster turnarounds help capture more opportunities, while reliable, consistent output supports repeat orders and drives customer satisfaction. “Textile producers in the UAE are being asked to deliver more variety, faster turnaround times, and consistent quality across increasingly complex production demands. As digital textile production continues to grow, the ability to scale with confidence is becoming essential,” said Husam Alzughayyar, Head of Sales, UAE, Epson.“Epson's dye-sublimation portfolio is designed to support producers at different stages of growth, helping them improve productivity, maintain reliable output, and respond more effectively to changing customer needs.” The Epson dye-sublimation portfolio is structured to support producers at every stage of their growth:
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For growing and mid-sized textile producers requiring a compact and reliable solution, the SureColor SC-F9500 is designed to support efficient workflows and minimise interruptions. Its larger PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead supports improved productivity, while features such as 1.6L bulk ink packs and hot-swap ink availability, are designed to help facilitate smoother production. Further reliability features, including Nozzle Verification Technology and a media cleaner, support more consistent operation, helping producers manage increasing order volumes with more efficient and consistent workflows.
For high-volume producers, the SC-F20000 is designed to support larger jobs and demanding production schedules. Its 1.95-metre print width, eight PrecisionCore MicroTFP printheads and production speeds of up to approximately 306 sqm/hr at 600 x 600 dpi provide the capacity needed for industrial dye-sublimation workflows.
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