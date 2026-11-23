Ranking among Zoho's top five best-selling products in the Middle East and Africa for nearly a decade, Zoho Desk delivers 17.6% YoY regional growth and boasts localised Arabic automation, custom agent workspaces, and expanded WhatsApp commerce capabilities. In the 10 years mark of Zoho Desk, Zoho introduced Blended Agents-bringing autonomous AI execution and human oversight together across frontline customer support and broader service operations.

Dubai, UAE – November, 2026: Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, marked the 10-year anniversary of Zoho Desk, its flagship omnichannel customer service software, while celebrating nearly a decade of the product ranking among Zoho's top-selling solutions in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). To mark the milestone, Zoho is also introducing Blended Agents, a new agentic AI capability designed to bring AI execution and human judgment together across customer service operations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Globally, Zoho Desk has expanded since launching in 2016 to serve more than 125,000 businesses across 155+ countries, with MEA emerging as Zoho Desk's third-largest market globally in 2026. Driven by rapid enterprise digital transformation across the region, Zoho Desk has achieved a 42.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) across key MEA markets between 2017 and 2026. In 2026, the product recorded 17.6% year-over-year revenue growth in MEA-outperforming Zoho Desk's global average growth rate. Since launching in the UAE in 2017, Zoho Desk has grown at a 44% CAGR through 2026, cementing the Emirates as the platform's largest market in the Middle East and Africa.

“Good customer service begins with understanding people. It means listening with patience and empathy, understanding each customer's context, and making a genuine effort to resolve their problems. That philosophy has guided us in building Zoho Desk. We want to help businesses make customer service more personal while giving teams the tools to work efficiently,” said Hyther Nizam, CEO, Zoho Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Blended Agents: Bringing AI Execution and Human Judgment to Customer Service

Customer service interactions often require more than answering a question. Resolving an issue can involve retrieving information from multiple business systems, updating records, or coordinating with other teams. While conventional chatbots can handle routine queries, they are often not equipped to complete the actions needed to resolve more complex requests.

Powered by Zia Agents, Zoho's agentic AI platform, Blended Agents bring AI into both frontline support and the broader service operation. AI agents can retrieve information across connected business applications, draw on context from uploaded documents and connected third-party tools, and carry out tasks such as retrieving order details, checking stock, and updating customer accounts.

“As AI takes on more routine tasks and actions across business systems, human representatives can spend more time on situations that call for judgment and empathy. Blended Agents are a natural extension of this approach.” Nizam added.

When an issue requires human intervention, the AI agent can hand over the conversation-including its full history and context-to a representative so the customer does not have to repeat themselves. Representatives can also pause AI execution to review or approve an action before it proceeds, allowing teams to use AI to carry out defined tasks while retaining control over actions that need human oversight.

Blended Agents also work behind the scenes to help prevent avoidable support requests and improve service quality customers repeatedly report the same issue, they can identify patterns and alert the relevant team to investigate the underlying cause. When representatives find themselves answering the same questions repeatedly, AI can help create knowledge-base articles so customers can find answers themselves. It can also flag scheduling conflicts, such as a technician being unavailable on the day promised to a customer, allowing the team to step in before the customer is let down. By taking on repetitive tasks and helping teams identify recurring problems, AI gives support representatives more time to investigate root causes, coordinate with other teams, and address complex customer issues.

The release also introduces Automation Studio,and Workstation, which lets representatives customise ticket layouts using six predefined styles or a drag-and-drop panel builder. Customer engagement is expanded through incoming and outgoing WhatsApp calls, in-chat payments, WhatsApp Co-Existence for shared inboxes, and AI-ready knowledge-base publishing in llms and Markdown formats.

A Decade of Transnational Localism in MENA:

Zoho Desk's sustained regional momentum is rooted in Zoho's transnational localism strategy-staying globally connected while being deeply rooted in local communities and business practices. Over the past decade, Zoho has continuously evolved the platform to meet the specific language, operational, and regulatory requirements of MENA organisations. Today, regional customer service teams rely on Arabic-enabled capabilities such as Automation Studio, a no-code, multi-path process builder for complex escalations and SLA tracking, alongside Workstation, a customisable drag-and-drop interface tailored to streamline agent workflows in both Arabic and English. Multilingual support operations across regional hubs further leverage Zia Translate for Guided Conversations, which provides real-time translation across 16 languages, including Arabic.

Zoho Desk has also deeply embedded conversational messaging and commerce through WhatsApp into its core offering. Businesses across the region manage customer interactions seamlessly through WhatsApp Calls within the Instant Messaging module and WhatsApp Co-Existence, which syncs existing WhatsApp Business app numbers into a shared support inbox.

About Zoho Corporation:

Zoho Corporation is a privately-held, profitable technology company, founded in 1996. Zoho Corporation has more than 18,000 employees globally. It is the parent company of prominent technology brands including ManageEngine, Zoho, TrainerCentral, and Qntrl.