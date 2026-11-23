Tripura Minister Proposes Scholarship Guarantee Card for SC Students

Tripura Social Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on Monday proposed introducing a 'Scholarship Guarantee Card' to ensure timely disbursement of scholarships to Scheduled Caste (SC) students, simplify the application process and prevent eligible students from being deprived of educational opportunities due to administrative delays.

The minister placed several proposals while speaking on 'Accessible Scholarship Opportunities for Scheduled Caste Students' at a departmental conference titled 'Samaveshi Niti Sankalp', organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on November 19.

In his presentation, Das said that Tripura provides pre-matric scholarships to SC students from Classes VI to VIII without any upper limit on family income. Around 25,000 to 26,000 students benefited from the scheme during the previous financial year. He also highlighted a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh provided to economically weaker but meritorious SC students pursuing higher education. The assistance covers courses such as B.Ed, agricultural science, engineering and medical studies. To qualify, students must secure at least 50 per cent marks in their Class X, Class XII or higher examinations, while their annual family income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. The state government provides this additional assistance alongside the benefits available through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

However, the minister also highlighted several challenges in the scholarship disbursement process. These include multiple levels of verification, repeated submission of the same documents, lengthy application procedures and a lack of awareness among students regarding application deadlines and scholarship schemes. Students pursuing engineering, nursing and other professional courses outside Tripura are particularly facing difficulties, he said.

Das further revealed that around 3,039 students have not received their scholarship payments since the 2022-23 academic session. He pointed out that, in many cases, the reasons behind the pending payments remain unclear even to the concerned departments, leaving students without proper information.

To address these issues, the minister proposed linking Common Service Centres (CSCs) operating in every Gram Panchayat with the scholarship disbursement system. He also stressed the need to clearly define the responsibilities of Gram Panchayats, schools, colleges and district administrations. Among his key proposals were a state-level live monitoring dashboard, a login-based mobile application for students, artificial intelligence-based monitoring and WhatsApp notifications to provide updates on scholarship applications and payment status. He also called for regular monitoring of Aadhaar-bank account linkage, caste certificates, income certificates and ration card-related issues.

Additionally, Das proposed setting up scholarship assistance centres in every educational institution and simplifying the requirement for repeated submission of documents. According to him, once caste certificates and other necessary documents have been verified during the initial application, subsequent academic years should require only confirmation of the student's continued enrolment at the institution.

One of his most significant proposals was the introduction of a 'Scholarship Guarantee Card' to ensure that eligible students pursuing higher education receive scholarship benefits from their very first semester. The minister said many students depend on scholarship money to pursue higher education. However, prolonged delays in receiving financial assistance often make it difficult for them to continue their studies. The proposed card would allow eligible students to present it at their educational institutions and continue their studies without being adversely affected by delays in scholarship payments.

Concluding his address, Das emphasised the need to identify every eligible student, provide necessary assistance, complete verification and ensure that scholarship money reaches beneficiaries within a stipulated timeframe.“No eligible Scheduled Caste student should be deprived of educational opportunities due to administrative delays, lack of digital services or shortcomings on the part of educational institutions,” he said.