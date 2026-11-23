MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former India footballers Bembem Devi, Bentla D'Coth, Jo Paul Ancheri and Bruno Coutinho were elected as Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) to become members of the General Body of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ahead of the December 20 elections.

Ancheri and Coutinho won the two seats reserved for male Sportspersons of Merit, while Devi and D'Coth emerged victorious in the contest for the two female seats.

The male category also featured U Sharaf Ali and Mushtaque Ali, while Shukla Dutta, Kalpana Dass and Sradhanjali Samantaray were in the fray for the female positions.

Mushtaque Ali withdrew his candidature on Saturday, but Returning Officer Rajeev Sharma rejected the withdrawal for not following the prescribed procedure. Samantaray also withdrew her candidature on the same day, but her request was similarly rejected.

The electoral college for the election of the four Sportspersons of Merit comprised 40 former players, including 20 men and 20 women. However, it is learnt that not all eligible voters turned up to cast their votes.

The four elected members will now be part of the AIFF General Body and will be eligible to vote in the December 20 election to choose the federation's new executive committee.

Their inclusion is part of the electoral process to constitute the new AIFF administration, with the federation set to elect its office-bearers and executive committee members next month.