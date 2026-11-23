Akshay Software Technologies Private Limited X MyWave Partnership

Mumbai-based Akshay Software Technologies uses MyWave Innovation Hub to deploy governed AI agents across SAP Business One, S/4HANA and ECC.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Akshay Software Technologies Private Limited, a long-standing SAP partner to Indian businesses, announced that it has become a MyWave Certified Partner of MyWave, the governed agentic AI platform for enterprises. Akshay is using MyWave Innovation HubTM to create and deploy secure, governed AI agents for SAP Business One, SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC customers, leading MyWave's go-to-market across India. The partnership enables businesses to deploy AI that executes work inside SAP under customer-defined policies, without a separate AI project or a growing fleet of agents.Gartner expects the average large enterprise to run more than 150,000 AI agents by 2028, up from fewer than 15 in 2025, while only 13% of organisations are confident in agent governance (April 2026). MyWave takes a different approach: one intelligent agent serves organisational roles, with each role carrying the skills and authorisations it needs. Businesses expand capabilities by adding skills rather than agents, maintaining one policy framework and audit trail.For example, an accounts payable agent can investigate and resolve invoice mismatches directly in SAP. The Supervisor checks outcomes against customer-defined policies before they reach users, with human intervention wherever required.“India is one of the fastest-moving SAP markets we work in, and its businesses want AI that does real work, not another copilot,” said Geraldine McBride, Co-founder and CEO, MyWave.“Akshay brings deep SAP delivery experience and the trust of its customers. With MyWave, their teams can put one governed agent into production across SAP Business One, SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA, checked against the customer's own policy before any response is seen. That is how you scale agentic AI without scaling the risk.”MyWave Innovation Hub 3.0 delivers governed AI agents with role-based skills, Supervisor-led policy enforcement, secure identity integration and conversational skill creation through MyWave CreateTM, powered by 27 industry ontologies. Skill generation starts over 80% complete. For SAP Business One, MyWave ConnectTM offers a governed MCP server built on the endorsed SAP Service Layer, designed to remain compatible through the version 10 to 11 upgrade. Deployment takes three clicks on MyWave CloudTM. For SAP S/4HANA and ECC, MyWave is a certified SAP BTP extension (SAP BTP-EXT-GenAI) enabling governed transactions within SAP.“Over nearly four decades, Akshay Software has helped businesses navigate evolving enterprise technologies. We see agentic AI as the next significant step in that journey. Our partnership with MyWave enables us to bring intelligent automation into our customers' existing SAP environments, combining innovation with the security, governance and reliability enterprises expect,” said Anant C.V., Chairman, Akshay Software Technologies Private Limited.“Our customers want AI that works within SAP, with clear control over what it can and cannot do. Our MyWave-certified team can develop and deploy customized agentic AI skills tailored to each customer's business processes, all within a single governed agent. This enables us to deliver intelligent automation across SAP Business One, ECC and S/4HANA, accelerating the journey from business requirements to real operational outcomes,” said Rajan Chelladurai, Global Head of ERP, Akshay Software Technologies Private Limited.MyWave Certified PartnerAkshay is certified to sell, build, deploy and support governed agents on MyWave Innovation Hub, working with MyWave's partner success team. The partnership targets Indian mid-market and enterprise customers, combining Akshay's SAP expertise with MyWave's industry ontologies.AvailabilityMyWave Innovation Hub is available now to SAP Business One, S/4HANA and ECC customers in India through Akshay Software Technologies Private Limited.Customers can contact...,... or .Partner enquiries:.... SAP Business One partners:....About MyWaveMyWave is the governed agentic AI platform for the enterprise. Founded by enterprise technology veterans, MyWave is purpose-built for complex, regulated industries including industrial, process and discrete manufacturing, along with retail, consumer goods, utilities and more. The company delivers through a global network of systems integrators and an established SAP Business One VAR network, with operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit .About Akshay Software Technologies Private LimitedAkshay Software Technologies Private Limited, established in 1987, specializes in SAP Business One implementation, optimization and support, alongside SAP S/4HANA and agentic AI solutions. Through its MyWave partnership, Akshay delivers customized AI skills for sales, invoicing and production within SAP environments, governed by customer-defined approvals and audit trails.

Nethraa Ganesan

Akshay Software Technologies Private Limited

+91 98204 18595

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Akshay Software Technologies Becomes Certified MyWave Partner for SAP AI Solutions Across India News Provided By AKSHAY SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED November 23, 2026, 17:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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