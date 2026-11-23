“The women who inspire us are those who transform challenges into opportunities, and leave a lasting impact on the lives of others.” - Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Actor and Filmmaker Anthia Gillick has been named a recipient of the 2026 Inspiring Women Award, a distinguished honor recognizing women whose leadership, creativity, and dedication inspire meaningful change in the lives of others.

Selected from an exceptional field of nominees, Gillick exemplifies the spirit of the award through her unwavering commitment to storytelling, personal growth, and empowering others to persevere through adversity. Her work demonstrates how creativity and courage can become powerful tools for healing, connection, and transformation.

Anthia Gillick is a SAG-AFTRA actor, writer, and producer based between Los Angeles, California, and Carbondale, Colorado. Born and raised in rural Colorado, she developed a passion for performing at an early age, eventually becoming a professional aerialist and equestrian. A graduate of George Washington University, where she earned summa cum laude honors, Gillick has trained at several respected acting studios.

Beyond acting, she is an accomplished storyteller who writes and produces original projects, including The Taste, a limited series inspired by her personal experience surviving and testifying against the OneTaste organization. Her work draws on a remarkable life journey, bringing authenticity, emotional complexity, and a distinctive perspective to the characters and stories she creates.

The Inspiring Women Award was created to celebrate extraordinary women whose influence extends beyond professional success and into the lives they touch. Whether through innovation, service, advocacy, education, the arts, or entrepreneurship, recipients are recognized for making a meaningful and lasting impact on their communities.

Co-creator Aurora DeRose reflected on the significance of the recognition:“The Inspiring Women Award honors women who lead through action and inspire through example. Anthia's dedication to storytelling, personal growth, and encouraging others to overcome obstacles embodies the very essence of this award.”

As a recipient of the 2026 Inspiring Women Award, Anthia Gillick joins an accomplished community of women whose vision, determination, and compassion continue to shape a brighter future. Her journey serves as a powerful reminder that success is not measured solely by achievement, but by the positive influence we have on others and the legacy we leave behind.

The 2026 Inspiring Women Award celebrates Gillick not only for her professional accomplishments, but for her commitment to inspiring resilience, encouraging personal growth, and demonstrating the extraordinary impact one individual can have through purpose-driven leadership and storytelling.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Anthia Gillick, Acclaimed Actor and Filmmaker, Honored with the 2026 Inspiring Women Award News Provided By Boundless Media November 23, 2026, 17:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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