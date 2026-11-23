MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, Nov 23 (IANS) Indonesian police have named six individuals, including former national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, as suspects in an alleged conspiracy to overthrow President Prabowo Subianto, a senior law enforcement official announced on Monday.

According to Xinhua news agency, the national police's top detective, Asep Safrudin, told reporters in Jakarta that the suspects face grave charges of treason, specifically involving allegations of conspiring to obstruct the head of state from performing his constitutional duties and attempting to topple the incumbent administration.

Under Indonesia's criminal code, the alleged treason offences carry severe statutory penalties, including capital punishment, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Safrudin disclosed that alongside the former police chief, the remaining five suspects are serving or senior-ranking officers within the national police force, comprising three police inspector generals, a brigadier general, and a senior commissioner.

The naming of high-ranking security officials in connection with an alleged plot against the presidency has sent shockwaves through Indonesia's political and security establishment.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged conspiracy, detectives have already questioned 71 witnesses to piece together the timeline and scope of the suspected plot. Law enforcement authorities have also conducted searches and seized a range of material evidence, including electronic devices, items of clothing, and sums of cash, Safrudin added.

Police officials have not yet released further operational details regarding the exact nature of the alleged plot, the timeline of the suspected conspiracy, or whether additional arrests are anticipated as investigators examine the seized digital records and financial evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities prepare case files for subsequent legal proceedings.