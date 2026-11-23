MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By: Mohammed Al-Moneer, Sr. Regional Director, Türkiye, France, Africa & Middle East at Infoblox Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As Black Friday approaches on 27 November, retailers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are preparing for one of the busiest periods in the digital shopping calendar. Known as White Friday across much of the Middle East, the event has also inspired Yellow Friday campaigns, with some retailers launching promotions a week or more ahead of the main date. For consumers, this means more opportunities to save. For cybercriminals, it creates an extended window to exploit shoppers, impersonate trusted brands and target businesses.

The scale of the opportunity is considerable. According to EZDubai and Euromonitor International, the UAE's e-commerce market reached AED 42.2 billion in 2025, up from AED 17.6 billion in 2020. It is forecast to reach AED 67.2 billion by 2030. In Saudi Arabia, the Communications, Space and Technology Commission's Saudi Internet Report 2025 found that 76.9% of the population shops online.

As digital commerce grows, so does the potential attack surface. Retailers must recognise that the same convenience, speed and connectivity driving online sales can also create opportunities for fraudsters. Cybersecurity must therefore be treated as an essential part of the shopping experience, not simply an IT consideration.

The perfect storm behind seasonal scams:

Black Friday and its regional equivalents combine several conditions that favour cybercriminals: high transaction volumes, time-limited promotions, increased social media engagement and consumers eager to secure a bargain before stocks run out. For retailers, this coincides with operational pressure, while IT and security teams may be managing increased traffic and competing priorities.

Artificial intelligence is making the threat more difficult to recognise. Attackers can use generative AI to produce convincing promotional messages, realistic product imagery, polished websites and persuasive customer-service conversations. Poor grammar and obvious visual errors are no longer reliable indicators of fraud.

Infoblox Threat Intel has observed campaigns using AI-generated images in spam and impersonating well-known retailers. Its research has also identified lookalike domains promoting supposed luxury goods at implausibly low prices. Messages advertising designer handbags or luxury watches at a fraction of their usual cost illustrate how attackers exploit shoppers' excitement and willingness to act quickly.

These tactics have clear regional parallels. A shopper in the UAE might encounter a fraudulent advertisement for discounted smartphones, perfumes or designer clothing. A customer in Saudi Arabia could receive a WhatsApp message offering an exclusive electronics promotion or a limited-time delivery discount. Across African markets, fake online storefronts, social media advertisements and fraudulent mobile-payment requests can similarly exploit consumers' trust in familiar brands.

Such examples describe common attack patterns rather than attributing specific incidents to individual retailers or countries. The underlying tactic is consistent: create urgency, imitate a trusted business and persuade the victim to click before checking the destination.

From fake promotions to compromised networks:

The danger extends beyond consumers losing money on counterfeit products or fraudulent purchases. A malicious link can lead to a credential-harvesting page, trigger a download or direct a device towards infrastructure controlled by attackers.

For businesses, this creates a potential route into corporate environments. Employees shopping during work hours, checking personal messages on company devices or clicking links from compromised accounts can unintentionally expose organisational systems to risk.

The Domain Name System (DNS), which translates domain names into the IP addresses computers use to communicate, is particularly important in this context. Almost every online transaction depends on DNS to locate the relevant destination. That makes DNS a valuable source of security intelligence and a potential control point for identifying and disrupting malicious activity.

Infoblox's approach to security emphasises the value of network visibility, DNS intelligence and proactive threat prevention. By identifying suspicious domain activity and blocking access to known malicious destinations, organisations can help prevent threats from progressing further into their environments. Integrating DNS security with broader security operations can also help teams investigate suspicious activity and respond more quickly.

The objective is not simply to react after a customer or employee reports a scam. It is to identify and prevent malicious connections wherever possible.

Why brand impersonation demands attention:

Retailers also face reputational damage when criminals impersonate their brands. A fraudulent website can copy logos, product photography, promotional banners and even the appearance of a legitimate checkout page. Lookalike domains may differ from authentic addresses by only a few characters, making them difficult to spot on a mobile screen.

Social commerce adds another layer of complexity. Consumers increasingly discover offers through social platforms, influencers, messaging applications and paid advertisements rather than by visiting a retailer's website directly. This creates more opportunities for attackers to insert fraudulent links into the customer journey.

A particularly concerning scenario involves fake delivery notifications or payment confirmations sent after a shopper places an order. A message claiming that a parcel is held at customs, that a delivery fee remains unpaid or that a payment must be verified can prompt the recipient to disclose card details or login credentials.

Retailers should monitor for domains and campaigns that imitate their brands, establish processes for reporting suspicious sites and pursue takedowns through the appropriate providers and authorities. They should also ensure that their own domains, payment pages and customer communications are properly secured.

A safer shopping season starts before the sale:

Preparation should begin well before Black Friday itself. Because White Friday and Yellow Friday campaigns can start earlier, organisations should extend their monitoring and response plans across the entire promotional period.

Security teams should review DNS protection, threat intelligence coverage, monitoring capabilities and incident-response procedures ahead of the seasonal surge. Retailers should also prepare customer-service teams to handle reports of impersonation and communicate clearly through verified channels.

Employee awareness remains important, but training alone is insufficient. Organisations need layered defences that can detect and block malicious activity even when a convincing message persuades someone to click.

Consumers, meanwhile, should navigate directly to official retailer websites or trusted applications rather than relying on links in unsolicited messages. They should scrutinise unusually generous offers, verify delivery and payment requests independently, and enable multifactor authentication wherever available.

For MEA retailers, Black Friday is an opportunity to build customer loyalty and accelerate digital growth. Protecting that opportunity requires treating trust as part of the product being sold. As promotions spread across Black Friday, White Friday and Yellow Friday, the strongest retailers will be those that make secure shopping as seamless as convenient shopping.