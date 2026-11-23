MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Filipina tennis star returns for the tournament's fifth edition after a career-defining season that saw her claim her maiden WTA Tour title and reach a career-high world ranking of No. 15November, 2026 – Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alexandra Eala, the history-making Filipina tennis star, is set to return to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council for her third appearance as the WTA 500 tournament celebrates its fifth edition from 30 January to 6 February 2027 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The 21-year-old has established herself as the highest-ranked Filipina player in WTA history. Currently ranked world No. 15, Eala returns to the UAE capital following a series of breakthrough performances that have brought her international recognition and inspired a growing fanbase across the globe.

Eala's progression has been marked by a series of historic milestones. In August 2026, she captured her maiden WTA Tour-level singles title at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C., to become the first Filipina player to win a WTA Tour singles title. The victory underlined her ability to compete with the world's highest-ranked players.

Her success followed her deepest Grand Slam run earlier in the season when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time. Together, these results have established her among the world's top 20 players.

Eala said:“Returning to Abu Dhabi for my third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is something I'm really looking forward to, especially as they celebrate the tournament's fifth anniversary. The energy from the Filipino community and the fans across the UAE makes competing here that much more special. I've continued to grow and develop myself as a player, and I'm excited to bring that experience back to Abu Dhabi this year on my favourite surface on tour. It's always a privilege to compete alongside such a talented field and in front of such energetic crowds.

“The crowds that came and watched me last year were electric and it was an event I loved participating in. After the triumph at the Mubadala DC Open this summer, hopefully I can bring the same luck with me in the UAE capital.”

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, added:“The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues to attract some of the most exciting names in women's tennis. We are delighted to welcome Alex back for the tournament's fifth edition at such an exciting point in her career following a series of impressive milestones on the international stage. The support she receives from the UAE community adds to the atmosphere at the tournament, and we look forward to having her back in Abu Dhabi for another memorable week of world-class tennis.”

When Eala made her tournament debut in 2024, she arrived ranked outside the world's top 150. Her return in 2027 will mark another chapter in her development, following a first quarter-final appearance in Abu Dhabi in 2026.

Beyond the court, Eala has become a source of immense pride for Filipinos worldwide, with her rise attracting audiences well beyond her home country. Her appearances in the UAE have drawn strong support from the region's ever-growing Filipino community, creating a lively atmosphere around her matches and offering fans the opportunity to watch one of their country's leading sporting talents compete in person. Her connection with Abu Dhabi has extended beyond the court, including her image being projected onto the Mubadala Tower earlier in 2026, further strengthening her association with the emirate.

Eala's return adds to the anticipation for the fifth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, bringing fans another opportunity to support the Filipina star and enjoy world-class women's tennis in the UAE capital. Tickets for the fifth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open are available now. Opening weekend Village Passes cost AED 10 per adult per day and include access to all qualifying matches on 30 and 31 January 2027, while children under 12 enter free on both days.