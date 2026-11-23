MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategic collaboration will explore Agentic AI, conversational AI, and business intelligence opportunities Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider announced a strategic collaboration with RADX to explore opportunities to deliver integrated AI solutions and AI agents across government and enterprise sectors. The collaboration will combine du's telecommunications and digital infrastructure capabilities, with RADX's Agentic AI, conversational AI, business intelligence technologies to support advanced AI adoption across the UAE.

As part of the collaboration, du and RADX will explore joint commercial and innovation opportunities, including potential pilot deployments of RADX's proprietary Agentic AI capabilities within du's infrastructure to support future enterprise use cases. The companies will also explore the development of integrated solutions for government entities, enterprises and businesses, bringing together AI capabilities with du's infrastructure and wider digital ecosystem.

The collaboration aligns with the UAE's broader ambition to become a world leader in AI, as set out in the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. It also supports the country's growing position as a global hub for advanced AI, digital tourism and next-generation digital services, while creating opportunities to translate emerging AI technologies into solutions that address evolving government and enterprise requirements.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said:“AI is rapidly reshaping how governments and businesses operate, engage with customers and deliver services. Through our collaboration with RADX, we are exploring how advanced AI capabilities can be integrated with du's infrastructure and digital ecosystem to support new enterprise use cases. Our focus is on creating the foundations that enable organisations across the UAE to adopt next-generation digital services and realise the potential of AI within their operations.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mansour Marzouk, Founder and CEO of RADX, said:“This collaboration will help explore opportunities for the pilot deployment of RADX's agentic AI capabilities within du's infrastructure, enabling both parties to assess the future applications of these capabilities across government and enterprise environments, while also exploring opportunities in interactive AI and business data analytics. The strategic collaboration also reflects du's leading role in enabling advanced digital services for both the government and private sectors, as well as its contribution to advancing the UAE's national ambitions in artificial intelligence by supporting the infrastructure and technical capabilities required to strengthen a sophisticated and scalable AI ecosystem across the country.”

Exploring potential pilot deployments of RADX's proprietary Agentic AI capabilities within du's infrastructure will enable both entities to assess future applications of Agentic AI across government and enterprise environments, alongside opportunities in conversational AI, and business intelligence.

The strategic collaboration builds on du's role in enabling advanced digital services for government and enterprise and its leadership in advancing the UAE's national AI ambitions, strengthening the infrastructure and technology capabilities needed to support the UAE's evolving AI ecosystem.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About RADX:

RADX is an AI technology company focused on building intelligent systems that move beyond answering questions to executing real-world tasks. Through its AI action layer, RADX enables users and organizations to discover information, interact with services, automate workflows, and complete actions across digital and physical environments. RADX develops agentic AI capabilities for consumer, enterprise, and government use cases, with a focus on conversational intelligence, business data, service execution, and trusted digital experiences. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, RADX is working to advance practical AI solutions designed for scalable deployment across industries and markets.