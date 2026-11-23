

Decart CEO Dean Leitersdorf said joining Amazon would give the team access to greater scale, customers and infrastructure to advance its work in AI efficiency.

The agreement also brings Decart's co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf, along with the company's AI researchers and engineers, to Amazon. Decart has worked with Amazon since 2025, delivering strong results on Trainium through a full-stack approach spanning software and hardware.

Amazon Inc. (AMZN) said Monday it has signed an agreement to purchase the proprietary technology behind AI Startup Decart's Optimization Stack (DOS) and bring its co-founders and engineering team into the company, as it looks to optimize AI inference and custom silicon performance.

"Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip," said Peter DeSantis, Amazon's senior vice president of foundational AI models, custom silicon and quantum computing. He added that more efficient computing can enable better training, faster inference and improved AI models for customers at lower costs.

AMZN shares traded 4.2% higher at the time of writing.

What Amazon's Decart Deal Means

Amazon said it began working with Decart in 2025, with the collaboration delivering strong performance results on Trainium through a full-stack approach spanning software and hardware.

The agreement also brings Decart's co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev and Orian Leitersdorf, along with the company's AI researchers and engineers, to Amazon.

Decart's software also helps developers run AI systems across different hardware platforms, including chips from Nvidia, Amazon and Google, according to Reuters. The technology could help Amazon improve the efficiency of its own chips and make them more useful for customers running AI workloads.

Decart CEO Dean Leitersdorf said joining Amazon would give the team access to greater scale, customers and infrastructure to advance its work in AI efficiency.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance. Amazon did not disclose the financial terms.

The agreement comes as Amazon expands its custom-chip business. In its latest quarterly update on October 30, the company said revenue commitments for its Graviton and Trainium chips had each increased more than 20-fold year over year.

Retail Remains 'Bearish'

However, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in the 'bearish' territory in the past 24 hours.

One bullish user said the deal could make Amazon's custom AI chips more attractive to AWS customers by improving computing efficiency and lowering costs.

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AMZN shares have gained over 10.3% year to date.

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