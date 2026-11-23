US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer (CEO), calling it an "absolutely GREAT decision". However, the move drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said serious national security questions surrounding the chipmaker's leadership remained unanswered. "Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In an earlier post, Trump had praised the board's decision to bring Huang back, describing him as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure". He said the company needed Huang's leadership to ensure its success and support the American economy.

Trump also said the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk. He added that the US Attorney General had confirmed there was no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang.

Elon Musk Also Welcomes Huang's Return

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also backed Huang's return. Reacting to the decision on X, Musk said: "The mistake has been corrected."

The mistake has been corrected

- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2026

Democratic Lawmakers Question Nvidia Board's Decision

The decision, however, drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who questioned why Huang had been reinstated while investigations and national security concerns remained unresolved.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called the move "outrageous". He said it was still unclear what information Chinese intelligence might have obtained and pointed out that neither the US government nor Nvidia's board had completed its investigation.

Krishnamoorthi also questioned Trump's assurances, referring to Nvidia's $25 million donation towards the President's ballroom. He demanded that Huang appear at a full public congressional hearing, where members of the relevant committees could question him.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also criticised the board's decision. She called it irresponsible to reinstate Huang before Congress had heard from him and said the board needed to explain why it had moved ahead despite unanswered national security questions.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker raised similar concerns, accusing the company and the administration of a lack of accountability. He said the national security issues surrounding Huang should not be brushed aside by the government or Nvidia's board.

Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1.

Nvidia Board Unanimously Reinstates Jensen Huang

Nvidia announced on Monday that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as the company's president and CEO, as well as a member of its board of directors.

The board voted unanimously after holding several discussions and meetings with him. It said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

Board chairman Harvey C. Jones said the directors believed Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Jones also praised Colette Kress for her work as interim CEO while continuing in her role as the company's chief financial officer.

Huang said he was honoured to return and lead Nvidia at what he described as the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He thanked the board for its trust and acknowledged Jones, Kress and the executive team for leading the company during the interim period. He also thanked his family for their support, adding that he could not wait to get back to work.

What Are The Allegations Involving Alice Huang?

Huang's reinstatement comes amid scrutiny over allegations involving Alice Huang. He has reportedly acknowledged having an affair with her. Reports have also raised questions about alleged links between her family, companies connected to Nvidia chip acquisitions and Chinese state-owned defence contractors.

The New York Times, citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, said Alice Huang had been in contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until autumn 2026.

The newspaper also reported alleged indirect links between her family and companies that bought Nvidia chips, as well as Chinese state-owned defence contractors that supply the People's Liberation Army.

Nvidia said its board had formed a committee of independent directors to investigate the matter. The committee has hired independent legal counsel, and the company said the investigation would continue. Huang supports the probe and is committed to cooperating, Nvidia added.

The company has also set up a new National Security and Export Control Committee, made up of independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Trump, while welcoming Huang's return, also urged Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export controls. He said the company must meet its legal obligations and protect American national security.

(With inputs from agencies)