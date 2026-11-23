TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta plan more than $700 billion of 2026 capital spending, Sherwood News reported; SIPRI put 2025 world military spending at a record $2.887 trillion.

Niobium goes into jet engines and rockets, the Royal Society of Chemistry says. The US has not mined it since 1959, according to the USGS. NiobiumX Mining Inc. (OTC: NIOXF), an early-stage explorer with no resource estimate, holds claims in Quebec beside Niobec, North America's only producing niobium mine.



Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta plan to spend more than $700 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, Sherwood News reported. Amazon alone expects about $220 billion, CEO Andy Jassy said in July.

Military budgets set their own record. World military spending reached $2.887 trillion in 2025, the 11th consecutive annual rise, according to SIPRI.

Those are the budgets behind two familiar groups of shares, defense stocks and AI infrastructure stocks. One metal appears on both sides of the ledger.

NiobiumX (OTC: NIOXF) holds ground beside the only producing niobium mine in North America. Proximity to that mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on NiobiumX's property. See the "Adjacent Properties" disclaimer on the Campaign Disclosure page linked below. The company is an early-stage explorer, and it holds no interest in that mine, Niobec.

Niobium has established defense applications and emerging applications in AI computing. It is one of the critical minerals behind America's weapons and the next generation of AI computing, used in the jet engines, rocket motors and missiles of the US military and in the superconducting circuits being developed to cut AI's power and heat. The US produces none of it: according to the US Geological Survey, America has not mined niobium since 1959 and imports all of it.

Defense stocks and the niobium alloy inside jet and rocket engines

On the defense side, niobium goes into heat-resistant alloys. Inconel 718, a superalloy used in aircraft and land-based gas turbine engines and liquid-fuelled rockets, contains 4.75% to 5.50% niobium plus tantalum, according to maker Special Metals. CSIS calls niobium "indispensable for critical components in hypersonic vehicles."

Separately, the Congressional Budget Office estimated in September that the US had used between one-half and two-thirds of its stock of certain interceptors, among them Patriot, THAAD, SM-3 and SM-6. Rebuilding could take at least five years, Defense News reported on the CBO estimate. These figures do not indicate the niobium content of these interceptors.

In the US, steels take about 77% of niobium use and superalloys about 23%, the USGS says.

AI stocks and the niobium compound in next-generation chips

Electricity demand from data centers rose 17% in 2025, against 3% growth in global demand, the International Energy Agency says. The agency projects data-center electricity use will roughly double, from 485 terawatt-hours in 2025 to 950 in 2030.

On September 7, 2026, the research institute imec reported circuits built on niobium titanium nitride using standard 300 mm wafers. imec says superconducting technology has the potential to outperform state-of-the-art CMOS by 100 times in energy efficiency. That figure is imec's estimate, and superconducting computing remains at the research and early development stage. Its program targets "foundries, hyperscalers and system companies."

Which country is the largest producer of niobium?

Brazil. It accounts for about 93% of global production and Canada about 5%, according to the US Geological Survey's 2026 niobium data. US imports are worth about $525 million a year.

Ownership matters for anyone researching niobium stocks. CBMM, which CSIS says controls three-quarters of Brazil's output, is privately held. Niobec in Quebec, the only primary niobium producer outside Brazil according to its owner, has been private since 2015. A Nebraska project is developing what would be the only US niobium mine, but it is not producing, the USGS says.

NIOXF: the Quebec claims beside North America's only niobium mine

NiobiumX's Shipshaw Property comprises 48 mineral claims totalling about 2,686 hectares in the Saguenay region of Quebec, the company says. It also says its nearest claim boundary lies less than 2 km from Niobec's mining-lease boundary. Proximity to Niobec is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Shipshaw Property. See the "Adjacent Properties" disclaimer on the Campaign Disclosure page linked below. The Shipshaw carbonatite is one of five carbonatite intrusions in the Waswanipi-Saguenay zone that Géologie Québec selected for characterization in a 2024 metallogenic bulletin, according to the company. Selection for characterization does not establish the presence of niobium mineralization.

Shipshaw has no resource estimate, and proximity to a producing mine does not mean similar mineralization. Its next steps are set out in the company's October exploration update, and company information is at niobiumx.com.

About Us

NiobiumX Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on niobium and rare earth elements. The Company's principal asset is the Shipshaw Property, a package of 48 mineral claims totalling approximately 2,686 hectares in the Saguenay region of Québec, situated within the Saguenay Graben of the Grenville Geological Province. The Shipshaw carbonatite is one of five carbonatite intrusions in the Waswanipi-Saguenay zone selected for characterization by Géologie Québec in metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-02. The Company has no current mineral resource or reserve estimate on the property. Niobium is designated a critical mineral by Canada, the United States, the European Union and Australia.

Key facts



Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta 2026 capital spending plans: more than $700 billion (Sherwood News)

Amazon's expected 2026 capital spending: about $220 billion (CEO Andy Jassy)

World military spending, 2025: a record $2.887 trillion (SIPRI)

US niobium imports: about $525 million a year (USGS)

US niobium end use: steels about 77%, superalloys about 23% (USGS) Shipshaw Property: 48 claims, about 2,686 hectares (NiobiumX)

Campaign Disclosure

Click here to read the full NiobiumX Mining Inc. campaign disclosure, including details regarding the publisher's compensation, conflicts of interest, and other important disclaimers relating to these materials.

Contact

President

Kirby Renton

NiobiumX Mining Inc.

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