MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex today announced that pediatric radiologist Caleb T. Epps, MD, has been recognized by Radiology Business as a Forty Under 40 award recipient. The annual list celebrates the nation's most accomplished radiology professionals under the age of 40. Dr. Epps joins a cohort of past award recipients from Wake Radiology including Dr. Monica Reddy (2025) and Dr. Raj Gondalia (2024).

Since joining Wake Radiology in July 2024, Dr. Epps has quickly established himself as a pioneering force in pediatric imaging. He launched the Rapid Pediatric Abdominal MRI program, which provides a fast, single-study alternative to multiple scans for pediatric patients with critical abdominal pain. In the past year, the program has already performed more than 150 examinations, drawing praise from emergency department physicians.

Additionally, Dr. Epps launched Wake County's first Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) program, introducing contrast-enhanced voiding urosonography (ceVUS) as a radiation-free alternative for diagnosing vesicoureteral reflux. Dr. Epps seeks to further expand clinical uses for contrast-enhanced ultrasound with the goal of reducing radiation risk in the pediatric population.

"Dr. Epps embodies clinical innovation, organizational leadership and an unwavering dedication to patient care," said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner at Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex. "Since joining our practice in 2024, his drive to establish new imaging protocols and forge strategic partnerships has improved care and access for our youngest patients. This award is a well-deserved recognition of a young leader who is truly shaping the future of pediatric radiology."

Beyond his clinical contributions, Dr. Epps has demonstrated remarkable leadership and business acumen. As a founding member of Wake Radiology's Business Development Committee and an active contributor on the Finance and Recruitment committees, Dr. Epps has played a central role in driving the practice's strategic growth. He conceptualized and executed an out-of-state professional services agreement that significantly expanded outpatient pediatric imaging volume while continuing to meet regional pediatric care needs. Recognized nationally as an early-career leader, Dr. Epps was also selected to serve on a national "First Years in Practice" panel for radiology residents and fellows across the country presented by Strategic Radiology.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of subspecialty-trained radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible and compassionate care. As the Triangle's first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Services include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Services, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 13 locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com.

Attachment

Caleb T. Epps, MD

CONTACT: Rivers Agency:... 919-932-9985