MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Montgomery County school brings year-round swim lessons and water safety education to local families

Conshohocken, PA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, has opened its doors in Conshohocken, giving families across Montgomery County and the greater Philadelphia area a new destination for year-round swim lessons and water safety education. Located at 200 Ridge Pike, Suite 123A, in Plymouth Square Shopping Center, the new school marks Aqua-Tots' second location in Pennsylvania.

For more than 35 years, Aqua-Tots has helped children build the skills they need to become safe and confident swimmers. Today, the brand has more than 185 locations across 14 countries, and its proven curriculum is used to teach more than 5 million swim lessons each year. At Aqua-Tots Conshohocken, that experience comes to life through small-group instruction designed to meet children where they are and help them grow in the water over time.

For Brad and Andrea Sahl, opening Aqua-Tots Conshohocken brings a school their family knows firsthand into the Montgomery County community where Brad grew up and where the couple is now raising their own family.

“We know what it feels like as parents to watch your child walk into the pool and gradually become more capable in the water,” said Andrea Sahl.“We've experienced that journey with Aqua-Tots ourselves. Now that these doors are open, we get to welcome families from our own community and be part of those moments with them.”

For Brad, the opening adds another chapter to a lifelong connection to Montgomery County.

“Montgomery County has always been home for me,” said Brad Sahl.“To open Aqua-Tots here and invest in the community that shaped so much of my life is truly full circle. We want this school to become a place local families feel connected to as their children grow.”

The 6,148-square-foot school features a 60-foot pool kept at a comfortable 90° and 14 swim zones. The facility also includes 14 changing rooms for families. Aqua-Tots Conshohocken offers lessons for children ages 4 months to 12 years across a range of skill levels. Small-group classes are limited to four students per instructor, giving swimmers focused instruction as they build confidence and develop water safety skills.

Conveniently located in Plymouth Square Shopping Center, Aqua-Tots Conshohocken is easily accessible for families throughout the area. Families traveling on I-76 can take Exit 18 for Ridge Pike, providing easy access to the school. Aqua-Tots Conshohocken is open Tuesday through Sunday and offers weekday, evening and weekend lesson times to fit into a variety of family routines.

For more information about swim lesson and enrollment opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/conshohocken, email ... or call 484-534-4240. Families can also follow @aquatotsConshohocken on Instagram for school updates and events.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2026, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2026, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

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Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens New Location in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania Inside the New Aqua-Tots Swim School in Conshohocken

CONTACT: Kyndall Echols Aqua-Tots Swim School 480-621-3226...