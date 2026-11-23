MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Washington braces for a political shake up, James Altucher points to a little-known plan that could put Elon Musk in an extraordinary position with his former political rivals.

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donald Trump wants Elon Musk on his side. After a very public falling out last year, the two patched things up, and Musk spent big to help Republicans in the midterms.

Now a Democrat in Texas may have opened a second door.

After a bruising Senate race in which Musk spent heavily, senator-elect James Talarico said he was willing to“work with anyone,” Musk included.

That leaves Musk in a rare spot: courted by both sides at once. In his latest free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher explains why Musk's real leverage has little to do with campaign checks.

Crossing the Aisle, Crossing the Atmosphere

Altucher says Musk's power comes from what he's building.“Elon isn't trying to win the AI race by launching a new product, or creating a new company,” he says.“Every vertical in the AI industry, he now controls.”

The next step is the boldest yet. SpaceX has filed plans with the FCC for one million AI data center satellites powered by the sun. “Elon went straight to the federal government and asked for first dibs on property in space for his fleet of one million AI satellites,” Altucher says.

He points to how official it already is.“Signed. Dated. Filed with the U.S Government.”

That plan lands in the middle of a fight both parties now care about. Voters across the country pushed back on giant data centers in their towns this election. Musk's answer is to build the computing where no one lives.

Why Both Sides Need Him

Whoever runs Washington will face the same problem. AI needs more computing power, and communities don't want more power hungry buildings next door.

That's what makes Musk hard to ignore, whichever party is asking. Altucher puts the scale of it in plain terms. “Imagine if a SINGLE person controlled the entire internet from its inception...” he says.“Imagine the type of wealth and power they would have.”

And the money behind AI is enormous. Altucher thinks it could be a $25 trillion-a-year opportunity.

The Company That Rides Along

Politicians will keep trading places. Altucher is focused on who supplies the plan no matter who's in charge.

He points to one small company he describes as“Elon's most trusted supplier for over a DECADE.” As Musk's satellite network grows, he says,“This one small supplier goes right along with him.”

Altucher names the company in the presentation.

About This Presentation

In Musk Millionaires, James Altucher breaks down the FCC filing he believes could make Elon Musk the most important figure in artificial intelligence. The free presentation shows how Musk's rockets, satellites and sun powered computers fit together, and it discusses the longtime supplier Altucher believes is built into the plan. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher has spent his career where technology and money meet. On Wall Street he managed money for hedge funds and developed AI-driven trading algorithms. He was among the earliest to recognize SpaceX's potential, writing about the company back in 2012. He was also recommending NVIDIA in 2008, long before the AI boom made it famous. Over the years he has shared his market views on CNBC and Fox Business and in The Wall Street Journal.

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