MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Twenty-five Vendingpreneurs members share how they built vending routes around shift work, young kids and full-time jobs, and what the first months really took.

COBURG, OR, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vendingpreneurs, the vending business coaching community founded by Mike Hoffmann, has published 25 member success stories that answer the question most people ask before they start: can someone with a full-time job and a family actually build a vending route? The stories, now live on the Vendingpreneurs website, follow real members from their first nervous pitch to the routes they run today, and many of those routes were built in the hours around a day job.The members include a geologist on rotating 12-hour shifts, two physician assistants raising young kids, a new mom who had never run a business and a 66-year-old retiring from the car business. None of them came from vending, and several had never sold anything before their first pitch.Mike knows that starting point. He once worked 60-hour weeks in a job that paid $1,200 a month, and when his first child was on the way, he built a vending route on the side of his day job to buy back time with his family."People see the end of these stories and assume it was easy," said Mike Hoffmann, founder and CEO of Vendingpreneurs. "It wasn't easy for me and it isn't easy for them. Nothing about the start is passive. You keep your job, you let the paycheck fund the route, and you build it in those gaps during your week. The real scoreboard isn't the revenue number. It's whether you're home for bedtime."Lane's story shows what that looks like in practice. He was working 12-hour day and night shifts with a long commute, had no sales experience and went about six months without placing a machine because he was nervous about pitching. When he finally walked in, his first location said yes on the spot. Two and a half years in, he runs 12 machines at around $200,000 a year in revenue. He has since moved to a lower-stress 9-to-5, and his wife runs the business, which they named Henry's Market after their son.For Mallorie Rauch and her husband, both full-time physician assistants, the hurdle was analysis paralysis. Two machines they had bought sat in storage until they joined Vendingpreneurs in March 2025, got a clear process and landed their first location within 10 days. They now run six locations generating roughly $4,000 a month, and their kids help pick orders at night.Shan, a new mom, started with no business background at all. By her own account, she didn't even know what an LLC was. Mike walked her through the fundamentals, and her first location, a micro market inside a mixed-use Seattle high-rise, sold out within 48 hours of opening. A year and a half in, that single market averages $22,000 to $25,000 a month in sales, and she has grown to four locations.The routes look different, but the pattern is the same. Members start with the location rather than the machine, pitch a modern cashless machine as an amenity, and lean on a community of active operators when they get stuck.For anyone still at the very beginning, Vendingpreneurs publishes free guides that walk through how to start a vending machine business, how much a vending machine costs and the best places to put vending machines, plus a free 90-Day Roadmap for the first three months."Every one of these members started where most people are right now, with a job, a family and not enough hours in the week," Hoffmann said. "Vending works for them because a good location keeps selling while you're at work, at school pickup or asleep. That's the whole point. True freedom is an empty calendar. It's also the freedom of knowing you're building generational wealth with your kids. We view AI vending as the modern lemonade stand. It's an asset my kids can keep running or sell someday."Results vary by member, market and effort, and the figures in the stories are revenue reported by members, not profit or guaranteed earnings.Vendingpreneurs is a coaching community and resource hub for people who want to start and scale a vending machine business. Founded by Mike Hoffmann, it gives new and growing operators a step-by-step system, coaching from active operators, exclusive discounts and a nationwide community, so they can build a route around their life on roughly 2 to 15 hours a week.

Emma Sivess

Unlimited Content

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vendingpreneurs Member Stories Show Working Parents Building Vending Routes Without Quitting Their Day Jobs News Provided By Unlimited Content November 23, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.