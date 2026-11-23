MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from Buy a Phoenix Historic Home, with commentary from Joe Janus of Joe Janus Real Estate.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There were 5.2 months of supply in Phoenix, AZ in the period ending October 2026, offering buyers a strong selection of properties to explore. That is the finding of a new 12-month market analysis from Buy a Phoenix Historic Home, a free guide to Phoenix historic homes, HP zoning, and state tax cuts. Joe Janus of Joe Janus Real Estate, the site's recommended agent, notes that this inventory level creates an excellent opportunity for buyers to find the right property on their own timeline.From November 2025 through October 2026, the Phoenix, AZ median was $458,000; Arizona's statewide median was $441,000. The Phoenix median price rose 0.7%, faster than Arizona statewide, which rose 0.1%. During the latest period, the Phoenix market provided 6,096 active listings for buyers to explore, ensuring a healthy variety of architectural styles and neighborhoods."The current supply level gives buyers a better chance to find the right historic property without rushing," said Janus. "A steady market means buyers have the time to evaluate options and make confident decisions."SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES HOLD THEIR VALUESingle-family homes made up 80% of sales over the past 12 months, maintaining their position as the preferred choice for local buyers. The median price for single-family homes in Phoenix reached $489,000 during the year.That figure rose 0.6% compared to the previous 12 months, reflecting steady value for local properties. Buyers investing in these standalone properties benefit from a stable market environment that supports long-term home equity growth.BUYERS HAVE ROOM TO NEGOTIATEHomes in Phoenix sold in a median 57 days over the year, allowing buyers ample time to schedule inspections and review historical property details. Sellers received 97.6% of list price on average, showing that well-priced homes continue to attract serious offers.At the same time, 12.8% of homes sold above list price. This balance leaves room for buyers to structure favorable offers while giving sellers confidence in the market's underlying strength."Buyers can use the sale-to-list ratio to their advantage by negotiating thoughtfully on properties that need updates," said Janus. "A well-planned offer helps buyers secure a great home while keeping remodeling goals in mind."WHAT IT MEANS FOR HISTORIC HOME BUYERS IN PHOENIXBuyers exploring the historic property market benefit from a clear understanding of local guidelines and available financial incentives. Those who prepare early position themselves to secure unique homes in desirable districts."Review zoning rules and tax incentives early in the search," said Janus. "Understanding these details ensures buyers make informed decisions and are ready to act when the right historic home appears."Buy a Phoenix Historic Home offers Phoenix historic district guides, HP zoning information, property tax details, and a private home search at buyaphoenixhistorichome.ABOUT BUY A PHOENIX HISTORIC HOMEBuy a Phoenix Historic Home is a free guide to Phoenix historic homes, HP zoning, and state tax cuts. The platform offers Phoenix historic district guides, HP zoning information, property tax details, and a private home search for prospective residents.Readers can connect directly with the site's recommended agent, Joe Janus of Joe Janus Real Estate, to explore the market. The site serves as a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to understand the unique characteristics and benefits of historic homeownership in the area.ABOUT JOE JANUSJoe Janus is a Certified Negotiation Expert and real estate professional licensed in Arizona. Leading clients as a professional with Joe Janus Real Estate, Janus helps buyers and sellers match homes to their lifestyles across Phoenix.The practice focuses on clear communication, tailored property searches, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics. Janus provides dedicated guidance for every step of the real estate journey.RECOMMENDED AGENTJoe Janus, Joe Janus Real Estate · (602) 620-6267METHODOLOGYRedfin market data for Phoenix, AZ, and Arizona. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Phoenix, AZ and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Arizona (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Buy a Phoenix Historic Home

Buy a Phoenix Historic Home

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New November 2026 Data: Phoenix Ends October With 5.2 Months of Supply, Giving Buyers More Choice News Provided By Buy a Phoenix Historic Home November 23, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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