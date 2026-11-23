Southside Group Team

Billy Rabbitt's Hollywood brokerage of 20 agents and 16 support staff is putting all of its time, tools and marketing behind the new site

- Billy RabbittHOLLYWOOD, MD, MACAO, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Southside Group Real Estate, the locally owned brokerage led by broker and owner Billy Rabbitt, has acquired the domain MarylandListings. It's now the company's home online, and Rabbitt says it's where the rest of the business gets built. Home searches, listings, area guides and the team's marketing will all run through MarylandListings from here on.MarylandListings is set as a standalone home search website, similar to Zillow, designed just for Maryland."I was tired of telling people our name, or explaining it or spelling it," Rabbitt said. "MarylandListings says exactly what it is. You can mention it to a neighbor at a cookout and they'll find it that night. That's the whole idea."Rabbitt started The Rabbitt Team in St. Mary's County in 2021 with a few agents. The team kept growing, and in 2024 he opened his own brokerage, The Southside Group Real Estate, out of an office on Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Today the company has 20 agents and a support staff of 16.That headcount is what turns a good web address into something bigger. The plan isn't to keep several websites limping along at once. It's to put everything into one. Every listing the team takes, every buyer search and every neighborhood guide the agents write will live on MarylandListings, so the site gets a little better each week the team works on it.For buyers, that means one place to search homes for sale around the state, backed by agents who live and work here. Sellers get their homes on a site whose name tells people exactly what they'll find when they land on it. And nobody has to guess which of the brokerage's old addresses is the current one.The brokerage's roots are in Southern Maryland. Its agents work in towns like Leonardtown, Lexington Park, Mechanicsville, California, Solomons, Prince Frederick, Waldorf, La Plata, Hughesville and Hollywood, and the company helps clients buy, sell, rent and invest in residential and commercial property."We're done spreading ourselves thin," Rabbitt said. "My agents and my support staff are all pulling in the same direction now, on the same site. Whether somebody's moving here from another state or just across the county, I want them to open MarylandListings and feel like they're talking to people who know the back roads and the commute, because they do."Visitors can search current listings and reach the team directly at .About The Southside Group Real EstateThe Southside Group Real Estate is a locally owned and operated brokerage based in Hollywood, Maryland. Broker and owner Billy Rabbitt (License ID 678765) founded The Rabbitt Team in St. Mary's County in 2021 and opened The Southside Group Real Estate in 2024. The brokerage's 20 agents and 16 support staff help clients buy, sell, rent and invest in residential and commercial property across Maryland. Learn more at .Media ContactBilly Rabbitt, Broker and OwnerThe Southside Group Real Estate24502 Three Notch Road, Unit EHollywood, MD 20636Phone: +1 (240) 249-7870Email:...Web:

Billy Rabbitt

The Southside Group Real Estate

+1 240-249-7870

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The Southside Group Real Estate Acquires MarylandListings and Moves Its Whole Business to One Statewide Address News Provided By Personal SEO November 23, 2026, 17:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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