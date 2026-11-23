Customized Genetic Testing Market

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The Business Research Company's Customized Genetic Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The field of customized genetic testing is rapidly advancing and gaining significant attention as it offers highly personalized insights into an individual's genetic makeup. This market is evolving due to technological improvements and growing awareness of how genetics can influence health decisions. Let's explore the current market size, main driving forces, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this promising sector.

Projected Market Size and Expansion of the Customized Genetic Testing Market

The customized genetic testing market has witnessed notable growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $14.13 billion in 2025 to $16.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. This expansion over the past years has been driven by greater awareness of hereditary illnesses, the decreasing costs of genetic sequencing, the broadening availability of clinical genetic counseling, increasing use of predictive testing, and the rising integration of molecular diagnostics.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even faster, reaching $29.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.8%. Factors contributing to this rapid growth include a growing demand for personalized medicine, the increasing incorporation of genomics into everyday healthcare, the expansion of preventive healthcare initiatives, rising application of precision oncology, and increased investments in genomic data platforms. Important trends to watch during this period include expanding use of personalized genetic panels, adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for customized testing, growth in pharmacogenomic applications, higher demand for targeted risk assessments, and improved integration with clinical decision support tools.

Understanding the Customized Genetic Testing Approach

Customized genetic testing offers a tailored method of genetic analysis. Instead of a broad screening, it focuses on specific genes, variants, or DNA regions most relevant to an individual's unique medical history, family background, ethnic origin, or particular clinical concerns. This targeted approach allows for more accurate risk evaluation, diagnosis, and management of inherited conditions. It supports decision-making in areas such as disease prevention, reproductive planning, and personalized treatment strategies by identifying important genetic factors that affect health outcomes.

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How Personalized Medicine Drives Demand for Customized Genetic Testing

One of the main catalysts fueling the growth of the customized genetic testing market is the rising adoption of personalized medicine. This healthcare model customizes treatments, prevention, and care plans based on the unique characteristics of each patient. Advances in genomics, proteomics, and biomarker discoveries are enabling this shift by providing the tools to develop therapies specific to an individual's genetic profile. As a result, there is growing demand for more precise diagnostics, targeted therapies, and tailored healthcare solutions. Customized genetic testing plays a crucial role in this transformation by delivering the detailed genetic insights needed for accurate disease risk assessments and individualized care.

For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, compared to only six approvals in 2022. This increase underscores how personalized medicine is driving the need for advanced genetic testing technologies.

Regional Market Leadership in Customized Genetic Testing

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global customized genetic testing market. This leadership is backed by strong healthcare infrastructure, significant funding, and widespread genomic research activities. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years, propelled by expanding healthcare access, increased awareness, and government initiatives supporting genomics. Other key regions analyzed in the market include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Report on the Customized Genetic Testing Market Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, and Business Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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