MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Ahmedabad City Police have received around 70 applications from people who reported losing their mobile phones during Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, with 64 stolen phones placed under surveillance as investigators probe the involvement of a suspected Delhi-based gang.

Motera Police Inspector R V Vinchhi said preliminary questioning of the arrested accused had revealed that a man identified only as Walid was allegedly the main person stealing mobile phones, while two other associates stood nearby and collected the stolen devices before putting them in their pockets.

According to Vinchhi, the accused told police that they had met at a tea shop in a hotel in Delhi, but he could not provide Walid's full name or the complete address of the place. Police are trying to establish the identities and roles of the other members of the group.

"According to the accused, Walid was the one who actually stole the mobile phones. The other two would stand around him. As soon as he stole a phone, he would hand it over to them, and they would put it in their pockets," Vinchi said.

He added that the police had received approximately 70 applications from people reporting phone thefts during the concert.

However, several applicants had not provided their phones' International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

Police were contacting them to obtain the details and had so far placed 64 phones under surveillance through the mobile tracking portal.

The investigation follows the arrest of two Delhi residents by the Ahmedabad Police's Zone-2 Local Crime Branch (LCB), which recovered 11 stolen mobile phones worth approximately Rs 4.3 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Mohd Asad Mohd Gulzar, 36, and Ashraf Hussain Nur Hussain Idrishi, 24. They were subsequently handed over to Motera Police Station for further investigation.

"The accused had been questioned about their previous activities in Delhi, but the preliminary investigation had not revealed any earlier FIRs or criminal cases against them in the jurisdiction of the police station in their residential area," he said.

The accused had reportedly told investigators that they attended major events, including musical concerts and cricket matches, by purchasing tickets. Police are examining whether the group had targeted other large events in the past.

The inspector said the accused had spent Rs 20,000 on tickets, with each Fan Pit ticket costing Rs 4,000. A vehicle had been booked through Ola by Walid, and the other accused were unaware of the booking arrangements.

Police have not yet established where the stolen phones were to be sold or whether a buyer had been identified.

The police are seeking the accused's remand for further questioning and to establish the involvement of other members of the group.

Vinchi also appealed to people who had lost their phones during the concert, including those from outside Ahmedabad, to approach Motera Police Station and lodge complaints. "Several people did not report thefts despite losing their phones," he said.

Explaining the modus operandi, Vinchi said: "The accused took advantage of the large crowds and darkness at night to steal phones. Despite police announcements through public address systems warning concertgoers about pickpockets and mobile phone thefts, the accused exploited the crowded conditions."

He advised people to keep their phones and wallets securely in their hands or ensure that their hands remained over their pockets or purses to prevent thefts.

Police personnel had also been deployed at various points inside the venue, with repeated announcements made at entry gates and near the stage. The thefts took place during Dosanjh's AURA India Tour performance at the stadium on November 21.

Ahead of the concert, Ahmedabad Police had deployed around 2,000 personnel as part of a multi-layered security arrangement, with surveillance at the stadium and its surrounding areas.

The LCB had earlier said its personnel apprehended the two Delhi residents near an exit gate after receiving information about suspected mobile phone thieves operating at the venue.

Eleven stolen phones were recovered from them, with at least eight owners having already approached the police at the time of the initial report.