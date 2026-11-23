MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for his insightful social media posts, has shared his hot take on the Rohingya tragedy.

On Monday, the filmmaker took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note as he blamed the British empire for altering Myanmar's demography after the empire folded its edges, and gave Myanmar its freedom, eventually leading to the conflict between the Rohingyas and the Buddhists.

He wrote,“The Rohingya tragedy has deep roots in British Colonialism. By encouraging mass migration from Bengal into Burma. The British altered the region's demographics, and deepened communal divisions, then left without resolving them. Yet another colonial legacy whose wounds still bleed #Rohingya #Colonisation”.

The filmmaker's tweet points to the similar pattern at places that were liberated after the British empire decolonised them with similar instances broadly seen in India and Pakistan, Singapore and Malaysia, and Israel and Palestine.

The British empire, which was considered a mighty colonial power, suffered a massive economic dent following the stab in the heart of the empire, London, during World War 2 when German dictator Hitler bombed London for 57 consecutive nights.

Shekhar's tweet comes after the recent verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Rohingya genocide.

On November 19, 2026, the ICJ delivered a landmark judgment, ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority during the military's 2016-17 clearance operations in Rakhine State. In a 9-6 majority verdict, the UN's highest court found Myanmar responsible for genocidal acts, including mass killings, rape, sexual violence and measures intended to prevent births, with the intention of destroying a substantial part of the Rohingya population.

The court rejected Myanmar's argument that the atrocities were merely part of a counter-insurgency campaign. It also found the country guilty of failing to prevent and punish genocide, and ordered it to investigate and prosecute perpetrators, guarantee non-repetition and provide reparations. These include facilitating the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced Rohingya refugees and reuniting families. The ruling is final and binding, marking the first time the ICJ has held a state directly responsible for committing genocide.