MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Nov 23 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday called for the completion of Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the deployment of the International Stabilisation Force to monitor the ceasefire.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, as reported by Xinhua news agency, Sisi made the remarks during a joint press conference with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Cairo, where he also emphasised the need to empower the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to carry out its interim mandate from within the territory.

Sisi underscored the importance of upholding the truce and ensuring Israel fulfils its commitments under the first phase of the agreement, including facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid and early recovery supplies into Gaza and rehabilitating damaged infrastructure and hospitals across the enclave.

He stated that implementing the second phase should culminate in enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions.

During their talks, the two leaders also reviewed broader regional developments, agreeing on the necessity of strengthening joint Arab action mechanisms to safeguard Arab national security and protect the unity, sovereignty, and resources of Arab nations.

Both sides further stressed the importance of preserving the security, safety, and freedom of maritime navigation in accordance with international law, rejecting any attempts to disrupt shipping lanes in the Gulf, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Red Sea.

Sisi reaffirmed that the security and governance of the Red Sea remain the sole and exclusive prerogative of its littoral Arab and African states.

On water security, the two leaders highlighted the need for closer coordination to tackle water scarcity and desertification, upholding international law governing transboundary watercourses, rejecting unilateral measures, and adhering to the principles of prior notification, consultation, and consensus.

-IANS

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