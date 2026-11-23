MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax) Superintendents in Bhubaneswar in connection with a bribery case.

The central agency, in a press statement on Monday, said that the CBI registered the instant case based on a complaint on Monday (November 23) against the Superintendents of CGST, Bhubaneswar, for demanding a bribe of Rs. 4,00,000 from the complainant for processing the audit of his company for four years. The agency also added that the accused persons directed the complainant to come to the office with the demanded bribe money on Monday.

“The CBI laid a trap on 23.11.2026, and both the Superintendents of CGST, Bhubaneswar, were caught red-handed by the CBI team while accepting the bribe amount of Rs. 3,00,000 from the complainant,” CBI said.

The central agency also stated that further investigation in the case is underway.

It is worth noting that the CBI sleuths had earlier in May this year arrested another Superintendent, CGST, in Baleshwar district of the state on charges of taking Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the owner of a firm.

According to reports, the accused CGST official had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the owner of a firm for processing a GST refund of Rs 16 lakh. The firm owner subsequently lodged a complaint with the CBI against the official.

Following the complaint, the CBI officials conducted a trap operation on May 8, during which the CGST Superintendent was allegedly caught accepting the bribe amount. The agency subsequently registered a case against Nayak and took him into custody.

As part of the probe, CBI teams later carried out searches at his residence, office and several other locations to gather further evidence in connection with the alleged bribery.

The two arrests in Bhubaneswar and the earlier arrest in Balasore highlight the CBI's action against alleged bribery involving CGST officials in Odisha, raising concerns over corruption.