MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 23 (IANS) Nine people, including two women, have so far been arrested in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy in Manipur, which has claimed at least 17 lives and left several hundred others ill, officials said on Monday night.

Officials said that 81 patients are currently undergoing treatment in different government and private hospitals across the state. The Health Department continues to closely monitor the patients admitted to different hospitals, an official said.

The death toll continues to remain at 17; one is from Kakching district, and 16 are from Chandel district.

On the hospital admission status, according to the hospital-wise report of the State Health Department as of Monday night, a total of 81 patients are undergoing treatment at four hospitals across the state, including the government-owned Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), and two more private hospitals in Imphal. Of these, 70 patients were admitted to general wards, while 11 serious patients were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs).

According to the report, RIMS has two patients currently admitted, JNIMS has 54 patients, 25 patients in two private hospitals.

The report further mentioned that a total of 813 patients were discharged from various hospitals and 1,236 patients have been screened in connection with the liquor tragedy. These figures may include repeated screenings and multiple discharges of the same patients at different hospitals, the official said.

According to the State Excise Department, approximately 5,000 litres of illicit liquor have been seized and recovered during various raids conducted in connection with the suspected spurious liquor incident.

The Excise authorities continue to monitor the situation and to take necessary measures in this regard.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh earlier in the day informed them that a High-Level Enquiry Committee has been constituted, headed by Principal Secretary R.K. Dinesh Singh, to conduct an enquiry into the tragedy. The committee has been asked to submit its report within one month.

Meanwhile, Manipur government Spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam Singh informed that samples of the suspected spurious locally produced liquor have been sent to the National Food Laboratory (NFL) in Kolkata for laboratory testing. He told the media that besides the NFL in Kolkata, the samples have also been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and State Public Health Laboratory, both in Imphal.