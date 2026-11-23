MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Archicad Max, Allplan Max, and Bluebeam Max offerings take center stage as Nemetschek demonstrates practical AI across the building lifecycle Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026 – Nemetschek Group, a global leader in Construction AI and one of the world's leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) and Media industries, today returned to Big 5 Global 2026 as a Bronze Sponsor to showcase how AI, connected data, and open digital workflows can empower the Middle East's AEC/O community to design, build and operate more efficiently.

Taking place from 23-26 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the 47th edition of Big 5 Global brings together the construction and urban development ecosystem at a time when the region's active project pipeline is accelerating demand for technology adoption and more efficient project delivery.

At the heart of Nemetschek Group's participation in this year's edition is its new family of premium AI-powered offerings: Archicad Max for architecture, Allplan Max for engineering, and Bluebeam Max for construction. Powered by the Nemetschek Intelligence Platform, the Group's common AI and data foundation, the solutions embed practical AI capabilities into established AEC/O workflows, helping professionals reduce repetitive work, access project information more easily, and improve quality while retaining control over key decisions.

“AI is becoming an increasingly important part of how the AEC/O industry works, creating new opportunities to improve productivity, collaboration, and decision-making”, said Marc Nezet, Group Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Division Officer, Operate & Manage, Nemetschek Group.“With Archicad Max, Allplan Max, and Bluebeam Max, we are accelerating that shift by bringing advanced AI and agentic AI capabilities directly to architects, engineers, and construction professionals. And through the Nemetschek Intelligence Platform, we are moving beyond individual AI features towards connected, intelligent ways of working that allow data and insights to create greater value across the building lifecycle.”

From AI potential to practical value:

The showcase comes shortly after Nemetschek was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Construction Management Software 2026 Vendor Assessment. The assessment highlighted strengths including the Group's suite of products supporting the construction lifecycle, cross-team collaboration through Bluebeam and GoCanvas, and its 24% R&D reinvestment rate, with investment focused on improving data flows and using AI to enhance data access, analytics and decision-making.

At Big 5 Global, visitors can explore the connected Nemetschek ecosystem across Planning & Design, Build & Construct, and Operate & Manage, with solutions from ALLPLAN, Graphisoft, Solibri, Vectorworks, dTwin, Bluebeam, GoCanvas, and Spacewell.

“The Middle East is delivering some of the world's most ambitious built-environment projects, making Big 5 Global an important platform to show what practical digital transformation looks like,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director, Middle East, Nemetschek Group.“Visitors to our stand can walk through the building lifecycle and see how AI, connected data, and interoperable workflows can help teams work with greater clarity, consistency, and confidence. Our focus is on empowering the region's AEC/O professionals with technology that supports their expertise and helps them turn digital innovation into tangible project value.”

Bringing industry perspectives to the stage:

Beyond the stand, Nemetschek Group executives are contributing to conversations shaping the industry's future. Marc Nezet will participate in the Global Leaders' Summit on 23 November in the session titled 'Decisions that will shape the decade ahead'; while Muayad Simbawa will join the FutureTech Summit on 26 November for the executive panel titled 'Proof, not pilots: Why transformation stalls and where the value is missed'. And Bjørn Kristian Stangeland, Director of Interoperability and Standards, Nemetschek Group, will discuss 'Turning Open Standards into Industry Practice' on 24 November as part of the buildingSMART & Geospatial Talks sessions.

Visitors can meet the Nemetschek Group team and explore its solutions at Big 5 Global 2026 in Hall 4, Booth 4A173, from 23-26 November 2026.

About the Nemetschek Group:The Nemetschek Group is a global Construction AI leader and software provider driving the digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7.5 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,500 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.