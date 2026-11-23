Expanded 4,550 sqm layout introduces dedicated Showroom and Market Hall spaces alongside a customer Planning Area.

Enhanced customer journey features Swedish dining across both levels and seamless two-floor navigation.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: IKEA, operated by Al-Futtaim in the UAE, is proud to announce the full transformation and expansion of IKEA Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi, unveiling a host of new experiences for customers across two levels. As a part of a global IKEA shop concept pilot, IKEA Al Wahda first opened its doors in November 2020 and has now been expanded to meet strong customer demand and market readiness across the emirate. The expansion reinforces IKEA's long-term commitment to the UAE and its confidence in the continued growth of the wider region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The store has more than doubled its footprint, growing from its original 2,130 square metres to 4,550 square metres. While the location originally operated on a single level on the first floor, housing a combined Showroom and Market Hall alongside a Swedish Bistro, it now packs in all the beloved core components of a full IKEA store across two levels.

What's New at IKEA Al Wahda:

The new layout gives visitors distinct, dedicated spaces to explore and shop, featuring more than 4,300 products across the Showroom and Market Hall. The Showroom showcases inspiring, functional room sets, while the Market Hall offers everyday essentials and accessories that shoppers can buy and bring home the same day.

Swedish dining is now integrated across both floors. Customers can sit down to classic favourites at the 80-seat Swedish Restaurant on the first floor or pick up quick, tasty refreshments at the convenient on-the-go Swedish Bite concept on the second floor.

The shopping experience has been reimagined into a smooth, intuitive one-way flow. Customers enter on the first floor and exit on the second, connected seamlessly by an elevator. Checkout is faster with self-payment solutions on the first floor, while a large, centralised Planning Area offers one-on-one expert consultations to help bring room makeovers and home dreams to life. Up on the second floor, a new mega digital screen shares fresh ideas and home inspiration throughout the day.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE, Qatar, Oman and Egypt, commented:“IKEA Al Wahda is a true success story and a testament to Al-Futtaim and IKEA's long-term commitment to the UAE and regional growth. Since the store's 2020 launch, our customers have shown us that they want the full IKEA experience closer to home. This transformation reflects our deep confidence and ongoing investment in the UAE and the wider region, staying true to our promise of making affordable, well-designed home furnishing solutions accessible to the communities we serve. We are here to be part of our customers' stories, and we will keep listening and evolving by delivering innovative formats and seamless omnichannel experiences that meet them wherever and however they choose to shop.”

Customers are invited to discover the new IKEA Al Wahda experience at Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi. For opening hours, store information and planning services, visit .

About IKEA UAE:

IKEA UAE offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 35 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit , or @IKEAUAE on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, Zara and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.