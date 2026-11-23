MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – Al Ghurair Foods has been awarded second place in the Labour Market Pioneers category at the Emirates Labour Market Award 2026. The award is organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Now in its fourth edition, the award received more than 33,000 applications this year, an increase of 85% on the previous edition and nearly ten times the number received when the award launched in 2023. One hundred winners were honoured at a ceremony at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Labour Market Pioneers category recognises establishments that have adopted best practice in human resources and achieved the strictest compliance with work environment regulations and standards. Al Ghurair Foods' application covered four areas:

Employment, empowerment and talent attraction: workforce planning and Emiratisation, talent attraction and retention, equal opportunities, training, and career development.

Work environment and workforce wellbeing: a safe working environment, employee health and wellbeing, engagement and recognition, and support for working parents and family wellbeing.

Innovation and future readiness: digital solutions, future workforce planning, risk management, and data-driven approaches to performance.

Workforce excellence and compliance: responsible employment practices, employee rights, regulatory compliance and high standards across operations.

Hamad Al Ghurair, Family Sponsor Emiratisation at Al Ghurair, said:“To be named among the UAE's leading companies in the labour market is a credit to our people. Since Al Ghurair opened the country's first flour mill in 1976, our food business has depended on the people who run it. Today, in step with the UAE's Emiratisation goals and the Nafis programme, we are building Emirati careers in food security, a sector that matters to the country's future. In the Year of Family, this recognition reflects something we hold close: looking after our people and their families is part of who we are.”

Across Al Ghurair, Emirati talent is developed at every stage through three programmes: NUWWA, which reaches Emirati students while they are still studying; the A'adad graduate programme, which takes UAE nationals with up to two years' experience through structured development into a permanent role; and Al Mustaqbal, which advances experienced Emirati professionals into broader roles across the business. Al Ghurair also works with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai to prioritise the employment of qualified UAE nationals. At Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026, Al Ghurair introduced its own AI interview tool to match Emirati candidates with the right roles more quickly.

Al Ghurair has been certified a Top Employer in the UAE by the Top Employers Institute for four consecutive years, and also holds Great Place to Work certification for two consecutive years.

The recognition comes as Emiratisation in the private sector reaches new levels. More than 190,000 Emiratis now work in the UAE private sector, supported by the Nafis programme, which has been extended to 2040. Companies with 50 or more employees are working towards a 10% Emiratisation rate in skilled roles by the end of 2026.

The award was received by Hamad Al Ghurair, Family Sponsor Emiratisation at Al Ghurair; Turgut Yegenaga, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ghurair Foods; Sara Waheed Al Zaki, Senior Manager, Emiratisation at Al Ghurair; and Jason Ambrose, EVP Business Partnering, People & Culture, at Al Ghurair.

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business's diversified operations span 8 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: 'In pursuit of better', as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

About the Emirates Labour Market Award:

The Emirates Labour Market Award is organised annually by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. It recognises leading practices in the UAE labour market across four categories: Value Creation in the Labour Market, Industry Champions, Workforce Wellbeing and Workforce Talent. The 2026 edition honours 100 winners, with a total prize value of AED 50 million.