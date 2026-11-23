Lower Saxony Keen To Expand Ties With India In Tech And Innovation

Lower Saxony is keen to expand its cooperation with India in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, digitalisation and industrial innovation, Minister-President Olaf Lies said on Monday, highlighting significant opportunities for businesses from both sides. Addressing a gathering at the German Ambassador's residence in New Delhi, Lies said his state sees India as an important partner in strengthening industrial cooperation and developing new technologies.

“We see great opportunities to work with Indian partners on digitalisation, artificial intelligence and the transformation of our industries,” Lies said. He said Lower Saxony was a leading region in renewable energy, industrial innovation and research, adding that its expertise could complement India's growing technological and industrial capabilities.

Lies is leading a delegation of business and political representatives from Lower Saxony to India, with engagements scheduled in New Delhi, Pune and Mumbai. Highlighting the existing industrial linkages, he referred to German automotive major Volkswagen, headquartered in Wolfsburg, which has established a strong manufacturing and development presence in India, particularly in the Pune region. He also cited Ottobock, a Lower Saxony-based company active in India with its prosthetic solutions, besides several medium-sized companies operating in sectors such as machinery, components and chemicals.

The Minister-President said the delegation was visiting India to explore new business opportunities and strengthen existing partnerships. Emphasising the importance of reliable international partnerships amid growing global uncertainty, Lies said Germany and India shared an interest in a rules-based international order, open trade and technology that serves people. He said the delegation hoped to return with new contacts, ideas and concrete projects that would further strengthen economic engagement between Lower Saxony and India.