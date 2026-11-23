Caste Certificate Row Shadows BJP Candidature For Rampur By Election

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): With the Rampur Assembly constituency falling vacant following the death of Congress MLA Nand Lal, political manoeuvring and claims over the BJP candidature for the upcoming by-election have begun gathering momentum. Amid the emerging political contest, former IAS officer and former BJP leader Prem Singh Draik on Tuesday alleged that Kaul Singh Negi, who contested the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election with the BJP, had contested on the basis of an invalid Scheduled Caste certificate, which has subsequently been cancelled by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) following an appeal.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla and speaking with ANI after the briefing, Draik said objections had been filed against the caste certificate issued to Kaul Singh Negi from Rampur during the 2022 Assembly elections. He said the objections were initially submitted before the Tehsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), but were overruled at the time. Draik said the complainants, including Pritam Dev, subsequently approached the SDM through an appeal. After hearing their arguments, the SDM passed a detailed order cancelling the caste certificate issued by the Tehsildar, he claimed.

"The cancellation of the certificate means that the election was contested in 2022 on the basis of an invalid certificate," Draik alleged, adding that the BJP had fielded a candidate belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category from a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes, thereby affecting the constitutional rights of the Scheduled Caste community. Referring to the argument of dual tribal status associated with Kinnaur and Rampur, Draik maintained that such a claim could be sustained only on the basis of a valid certificate. He alleged that Kaul Singh Negi currently did not possess a valid certificate that could be used to contest another election from Rampur. "If Jai Ram Thakur brings him forward as a candidate again, let him come and file his nomination. We will examine it and raise objections," Draik said.

Explaining the background of the controversy, Draik alleged that a certificate had earlier been issued to Kaul Singh Negi from Kinnaur in 2004, mentioning 'Kinnaura Koli'. He claimed that the term did not correspond to a recognised caste entry in the relevant list for contesting from the Rampur reserved constituency. He alleged that another certificate was subsequently obtained from Rampur mentioning only 'Koli', which, according to him, was a recognised Scheduled Caste category. Describing the alleged discrepancies and changes in the certificates as manipulation and fraud, Draik questioned the role of the authorities responsible for issuing and scrutinising the documents.

Asked whether criminal proceedings should be initiated, Draik said criminal liability could arise in the matter but indicated that no immediate decision had been taken on filing an FIR. "There is criminal liability in this matter, but the chapter is still open. We will see what can be done," he said. He also alleged that the BJP leadership could not remain insulated from the controversy, arguing that such certificates could not have been issued without the involvement or knowledge of those in power at the time. However, these allegations were not independently established. Draik said the complainants were prepared to contest any further legal challenge that Kaul Singh Negi might initiate against the SDM's order. He also ruled out immediately approaching the courts themselves, saying they had succeeded at the administrative appellate stage. Clarifying that the dispute was not motivated by personal animosity or caste rivalry, Draik said their objection was to what he described as an attempt to contest an election from a reserved constituency on the basis of an allegedly invalid certificate.