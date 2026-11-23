Lower Saxony Minister Olaf Lies Hopes to Boost India-EU Trade Ties

The conclusion of negotiations on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has created fresh opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation, Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies said on Monday, expressing hope that businesses from his state would benefit from the agreement.

Addressing a gathering at the German Ambassador's residence in New Delhi, Lies described the conclusion of negotiations in January as an important milestone in India-Europe economic relations.“The conclusion of the EU-India free trade negotiations in January was an important milestone. Once implemented, the agreement can create new opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation,” Lies said.

He said Lower Saxony wanted its companies to be prepared to take advantage of the opportunities emerging from the trade agreement and invited Indian businesses to explore partnerships with companies in the German state.“I want Lower Saxony's companies to be ready for these opportunities. And I want Indian companies to know that our doors are open,” he said.

Lies highlighted the strong industrial presence of Lower Saxony in India, pointing to Volkswagen's manufacturing and development operations, particularly in the Pune region, and Ottobock's prosthetic solutions in the Indian market. He also said several medium-sized companies from the German state were working with Indian partners in sectors such as machinery, components and chemicals.

The Minister-President said there was considerable untapped potential in bilateral trade and investment, adding that Lower Saxony was keen to deepen cooperation in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, digitalisation and industrial innovation. He further emphasised that economic cooperation should extend beyond goods and contracts, with skills development, vocational training and education forming important pillars of the partnership.

Lies is leading a delegation of business and political representatives from Lower Saxony to India, with engagements planned in New Delhi, Pune and Mumbai. He said the delegation hoped to return with new business contacts, ideas and projects that could strengthen economic ties between India and the German state.