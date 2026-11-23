Congress and SP Begin Seat-Sharing Talks for 2027 UP Assembly Polls

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): With parties gearing up for high-stakes 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) concluded their first round of formal seat-sharing negotiations in New Delhi on Monday, with leaders from both camps projecting confidence that an alliance decision is close to being sealed. The two INDIA bloc allies are scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday to carry the discussions forward as preparations intensify for the state's 403-member Assembly contest.

Hosted at the official Delhi residence of senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, the opening session brought together key negotiators and state leaders from both sides. While leaders avoided locking in public figures on seat counts, they described the mood as warm, cooperative, and focused on defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The proposed alliance has drawn criticism from the BJP, with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak claiming that the SP-Congress combine would fail and that the BJP-led NDA would return to power with a majority. "No alliance, whether it be the one involving Owaisi or the coalition between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, will succeed; they will prove to be complete failures. The BJP will return to power for a third time with an overwhelming majority," he said.

Congress leaders, including Tiwari, Mishra, Gautam and MP Imran Masood, held discussions with the Samajwadi Party delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Rai and state president Shyam Lal Pal. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides putting forward their respective views, and expressed confidence that the alliance would be finalised shortly. "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other's points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow," Yadav told reporters after the meeting.