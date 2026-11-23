

In a note, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu stated that SpaceX's engineering edge should unlock faster expansion in its artificial-intelligence efforts, as reported by CNBC.

She pointed to early products in both consumer and enterprise AI as giving the company a foothold in what Jefferies estimates is an $8.4 trillion AI market. In Q3, SpaceX's Super Intelligence (AI) segment generated $7.56 billion in revenue, accounting for about 52% of the company's total $14.6 billion in sales.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) jumped on Monday after Jefferies launched coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a $210 price target amid a broad tech rally spurred by Nvidia reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, even as CEO Elon Musk reportedly remains frustrated by the company lagging behind its AI rivals.

SPCX stock traded up 7% at the time of writing, while the Nasdaq Composite was up around 7% and the S & P 500 was up roughly 5%.

Jefferies Weighs In On SPCX Stock

In a note, Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu highlighted SpaceX's engineering edge in delivering mass to orbit, arguing that the same technical foundation should support sustained growth in the company's space and connectivity businesses while unlocking faster expansion in its artificial-intelligence efforts, as reported by CNBC.

She pointed to early products in both consumer and enterprise AI-including the Grok family of models-as giving the company a foothold in what Jefferies estimates is an $8.4 trillion AI market. Kahyaoglu also cited SpaceX's power-procurement approach and vertical integration as advantages that should help the company clear capacity constraints in AI.

Jefferies' $210 target sits roughly 64% above the stock's last close on Friday.

Musk Frets SpaceX Falling Behind Rivals In AI Development

The New York Times reported earlier on Monday that Musk told employees that SpaceX is falling behind in AI development and is frustrated by the same.

Musk even reportedly changed the name of a group chat with employees temporarily to“Sell compute because we can't compete” in August.“Anyone wasting GPUs on bull*** while we are failing to compete will be asked to leave immediately, as this constitutes a betrayal of your team,” he reportedly said.

The company also recently pulled back on a few AI projects, including disbanding the team behind the AI image and video generation tool Grok Imagine.

In its third-quarter (Q3) 2026 results reported in late October, SpaceX's Super Intelligence (AI) segment generated $7.56 billion in revenue, up roughly 830% year-over-year and accounting for about 52% of the company's total $14.6 billion in sales, overtaking Starlink for the first time.

A bulk of that revenue came from the company renting compute capacity to rivals such as Claude parent Anthropic (ANT) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), with smaller contributions from X advertising, Grok usage, and others.

Nameplate compute stood at 1.7 GW at quarter-end, with a target of 2.5–3 GW by year-end, while capital spending on AI infrastructure reached about $16.4 billion of the company's $19.6 billion total capex.

Broader Consensus On SPCX

The new 'Buy' rating from Jefferies aligns with the broader Wall Street view.

According to data from Koyfin, 32 of the 40 analysts covering the stock rated it 'Buy' or higher, while six rated it 'Hold' and two rated it 'Sell.' The 12-month average price target on the stock is $257.50, representing a potential upside of over 100% from the stock's Friday closing price.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock stayed within the 'neutral' territory at the time of writing. According to the platform's internal data, retail chatter around the stock has risen 56% over the past 24 hours.

SPCX stock is currently trading at $137, above its IPO price of $135 but below its all-time highs near $225.

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