MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Achievements reflect continued momentum in preparing nursing students to be practice-ready.

TETERBORO, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey College, the higher education institution dedicated to excellence in nursing education, has graduated nearly 15,000 nurses into the profession, a milestone that reflects more than two decades of growth across 19 campuses in seven states. This achievement caps a year of continued growth across the college's campuses, hospital partnerships and academic programs.

This growth comes as health systems nationwide work to fill nursing roles. According to projections from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the U.S. faces a shortage of 267,330 full-time registered nurses by 2028.

“Our mission has always been to prepare competent, compassionate nurses, and this year showed what that looks like in practice,” said Greg Karzhevsky, Chancellor of Jersey College.“As the demand for skilled nurses continues to grow, we're proud to play a role in preparing the next generation of nursing professionals through education that connects classroom learning with real-world clinical experience, ensuring graduates are equipped with the skills and confidence to make a meaningful impact on patient care.”

A closer look at Jersey College's achievements from the past year:

Hospital-Based Partnerships Prepare Students to Be Practice-Ready

Jersey College's hospital-based partnerships, which pair classroom instruction with clinical experience in partner health systems, reached two milestones this year. In September, the York, Pennsylvania campus, which operates in partnership with WellSpan Health, graduated its first class of nursing students, just over two years after its first cohort began in August 2024.

In July, the Fort Wayne, Indiana campus celebrated five years of its partnership with Lutheran Hospital. Since 2021, students in the campus's hospital-based Professional Nursing program have trained alongside working clinicians inside Lutheran Hospital, a 396-bed tertiary care facility, while earning an Associate Degree in Nursing.

Both milestones reflect the role hospital partnerships play in preparing students for nursing careers through real-world clinical training and early connections with potential employers.

NCLEX Pass Rates Exceed State Averages

Five of Jersey College's Florida campuses appeared on NursingExplorer's 2026 list of top Florida nursing schools, with NCLEX-RN pass rates ranging from 90.2% to 98.1%, compared to the statewide average of 72.7%. In NursingExplorer's 2026 rankings of New Jersey nursing schools, Jersey College's Teterboro campus posted a 90.3% NCLEX-RN pass rate, compared to the statewide average of 86.7%. This is a testament to the quality of instruction and clinical training at Jersey College, reflected in one of the most widely used measures of a nursing program's effectiveness.

Expanded Curriculum to Include Full ADN Program

Jersey College announced its generic option for the Associate Degree in Nursing program at its Teterboro and Ewing campuses in New Jersey, offering a direct path to becoming a registered nurse to applicants who do not hold an LPN license. The associate degree in nursing program provides working adults and career changers a pathway into nursing while helping them balance personal responsibilities and prepare to serve their communities. A previous Ewing graduate shared,“I started Jersey College with a 7-month-old newborn and soon after a newlywed. This has been the most life-changing experience for me. I feel the staff at Jersey College has helped mold me to become a greater version of myself and a greater nurse.”

Jersey College holds national accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education (COE), recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) programs at certain campuse are also accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The Practical and Professional Nursing programs also hold pre-accreditation from the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA). Each campus also holds applicable state licensure in the state where it operates.

Together, these achievements reflect Jersey College's continued commitment to expanding access to nursing education and preparing the next generation of nurses. Prospective students can explore programs, campus locations and upcoming start dates at jerseycollege.edu.

About Jersey College

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Teterboro, N.J., Jersey College is a nursing-focused institution dedicated to training competent, compassionate nurses ready to enter the workforce from day one. With 19 campuses across Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, Jersey College has built a reputation as one of the leading nursing institutions in the country, having graduated nearly 15,000 nursing students. Its programs combine classroom theory with hands-on clinical practice and are designed with flexible curricula to serve working adults. Jersey College is accredited by The Council on Occupational Education. Learn more at jerseycollege.edu.

Media Contact: Caroline Hansen [...]