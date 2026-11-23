

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation awarded nearly 300 Nourishing Our Neighbors grants totaling more than $1 million during its 2026 fall/winter cycle. Food Lion Feeds' annual Gala Apple Bag campaign helped provide the equivalent of more than 13 million meals, with some proceeds supporting the grants.



SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation awarded nearly 300 Nourishing Our Neighbors grants in November, totaling more than $1 million. The grants help nonprofit organizations provide fresh, nutritious food for local families and support nutrition education programs across Food Lion's 10-state operating area. View the full list of grant recipients.

Food Lion Feeds, the company's hunger-relief platform, supports the Foundation in part through its annual Gala Apple Bag campaign. This year's campaign helped provide the equivalent of more than 13 million meals* through customer purchases and donations.

From Sept. 16 through Oct. 6, customers purchased specially marked Gala apple bags and made donations in stores, online and through Food Lion To Go. A portion of each bag purchase and all customer donations** help fund the Foundation's grants to local feeding partners throughout the year.

“Our customers show their care for their neighbors through every Gala apple bag purchase and every donation,” said Natasha Brinegar, President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Category Management, Meat and Seafood, Food Lion.“Through our Nourishing Our Neighbors grants, we help local feeding partners put that generosity to work by keeping pantry shelves stocked - helping reduce nutritional barriers for local families.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds three grant cycles each year to support local organizations working to end hunger. Applications for the 2027 spring/summer grant cycle will be accepted Jan. 11 through March 11. Online applications will be available at foodlion.com. Eligible nonprofit organizations must be affiliated with Feeding America® or United Way and may apply once every 12 months.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped provide more than 1.5 billion meals since 2014 and has committed to helping provide 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*Food Lion Feeds helps address food insecurity through product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and associate volunteer hours. These investments are converted to the Feeding America® meal equivalent of $1, helping provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local food bank partners.

**Through the Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign, 50 cents (the monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchase will be donated to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to award grants to local feeding partners. Food Lion Feeds guarantees a minimum donation of $200,000 (the equivalent of 2 million meals) from Sept. 16 – Oct. 6, 2026.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $25 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Cafés and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/feeds.