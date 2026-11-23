MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Datadog recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced it has been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), 2026. This follows Datadog's recent placement as a Leader in the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Observability Platforms.

“As AI-powered attacks proliferate, security teams have zero room for delay and need to shift into a proactive security posture,” said Tim Knudsen, VP Product, Security, at Datadog.“Datadog Cloud SIEM enables Security Operations Center (SOC) teams to use unified security and observability to reverse asymmetry and focus on real threats instead of getting buried in alert queues, to manage increasing data volumes without sacrificing detection or investigation coverage, and to hunt for emerging threats that would have been missed if SOC teams solely used security sources.”

Security Operations teams –– and the SIEM at the center of those operations –– are evolving to meet the demands of the AI era. Datadog Cloud SIEM is an operating layer for the entire SecOps lifecycle with stream-based detections, agentic SOC capabilities, and native security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) in a single platform that enables security teams at organizations like ArcXP, Method Security and PayMongo to detect, investigate and remediate threats the moment they emerge.



Bits Security Analyst performs autonomous triage and investigation, reducing Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR) by up to 93%. Bits Security Analyst is included in Cloud SIEM and can also be deployed standalone on third-party SIEMs.

Bits Threat Hunting runs hypothesis-driven threat hunts for novel attacks that don't have detections and provides a clear assessment of impact and next steps.

Native SOAR capabilities automate key security workflows with pre-built blueprints, a natural language workflow builder and over 2500 actions. Entity Risks allows security teams to understand the person behind every signal and focus on the highest-risk users in their environment by integrating directly with identity providers like Okta, Microsoft Entra ID and Google.



The full report is now available for download here.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Datadog.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact:

...