MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning solutions span performance measurement and client reporting on the buy-side, as well as trusted data for sell-side professionals

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a leading provider of connected data, advanced analytics, and intelligent workflow solutions to the global financial markets, has been recognized across three categories in the 2026 WatersTechnology Buy-Side and Sell-Side Technology Awards, underscoring the breadth of the company's solutions supporting investment professionals across the financial ecosystem.

The WatersTechnology Buy-Side and Sell-Side Technology Awards recognize the leading technologies, providers, and innovations serving investment management, capital markets, and financial services firms worldwide. Winners are selected by a panel of journalists and industry experts and recognized for developing solutions that address the industry's most pressing challenges while helping firms operate more efficiently, transparently, and effectively.

FactSet was awarded in these three categories:



Best Buy-Side Performance Measurement & Attribution Product for FactSet Performance Solution (FPS), which enables firms to manage performance measurement, attribution, risk analytics, and Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) reporting through a unified platform. FPS helps performance teams automate workflows, improve data consistency, and deliver accurate results across multi-asset portfolios.

Best Buy-Side Client Reporting Platform for helping investment managers deliver timely, accurate, and scalable client reporting. FactSet's reporting solutions centralize portfolio data, automate reporting workflows, and support consistent communication across a wide range of client and regulatory requirements through flexible scheduling and distribution options. Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side for delivering connected financial data, analytics, and workflow technology that support investment banking and capital markets professionals. Powered by over 40 proprietary and 100+ third-party datasets, FactSet's solutions, including FactSet AI for Banking and FactSet Aftermarket Research, help teams automate workflows, support due diligence, deliver insights within existing workflows.



The recognition follows a year of continued innovation across FactSet's ecosystem as the company launched FactSet AI for Banking providing sell-side professionals with a unified, secure environment that automates complex deal processes and unlocks new data-driven insights. It also builds on a strong track record of success for FactSet's buy-side solutions, with FPS and its client reporting capabilities earning multiple consecutive honors from WatersTechnology and FTF News for excellence in performance measurement, attribution, and reporting.

"Being recognized by one of the leading financial technology publications is a testament to the trust our clients place in FactSet. These awards reflect our continued commitment to innovation and to helping clients navigate increasingly complex markets with connected data, analytics, workflow technology, and AI-driven solutions. As we unite these capabilities within FactSet Intelligence stack, we enable firms to operate more efficiently, uncover deeper insights, and make better informed decisions, " said Kristina Karnovsky, Co-Head of Product at FactSet.

About FactSet

FactSet Investor Relations:

Kevin Toomey

+1.212.209.5259

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FactSet Media Relations:

Alexandra Shevchenko

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FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) is building the world's most trusted financial intelligence platform. Bringing together connected data, advanced analytics, and intelligent workflows, FactSet equips financial institutions to deploy high-quality, cost-efficient, governed AI at enterprise scale. An S&P 500 company with nearly five decades of deep domain expertise, FactSet is a foundational data and technology partner to more than 9,200 clients worldwide, including leading institutional asset managers, alternative asset managers, asset owners, banks, wealth managers, market infrastructure providers, and corporates. Learn more at