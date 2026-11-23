Coface Strengthens Its Debt Collection Capabilities With The Acquisition Of Baker Ing
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COFACE: FOR TRADE
As a global leading player in trade credit risk management for 80 years, Coface helps companies grow and navigate in an uncertain and volatile environment.
Whatever their size, location or sector, Coface provides 100,000 clients across some 200 markets. with a full range of solutions: Insurance, Business Information, Debt Collection, Single Risk Insurance, Surety Bonds, Factoring.
Every day, Coface leverages its unique expertise and cutting-edge technology to make trade happen, in both domestic and export markets.
In 2025, Coface employed 5,511 people and recorded a turnover of ~€1.84 billion.
COFACE SA is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA
DISCLAIMER - Certain statements in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and they may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these statements. Please refer to chapter 5“Main risk factors and risk management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 2, 2026 under number D.26-0218 to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts or to provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.
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2026 11 23 - COFACE SA PR Acquisition of Baker Ing
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