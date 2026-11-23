Paris, November 23, 2026 – 6:30 p.m. CET

Coface announces the acquisition of 100% of Baker Ing, a UK-based specialist in international B2B Debt Collection and receivables management.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, Baker Ing provides Debt Collection and credit control services with a particular focus on complex and high-value receivables. Baker Ing has developed an extensive network of experienced credit management professionals and a blue-chip client portfolio, including a number of large multinational companies.

The acquisition will consolidate Coface's presence in the UK Debt Collection market, combining Baker Ing's established client relationships and specialist expertise with Coface's existing Debt Collection capabilities. Baker Ing will benefit from Coface's international footprint and client base to accelerate its development.

Lisa Baker, CEO and Founder of Baker Ing, commented:

“Over the past ten years, we have built Baker Ing around experienced people, strong client relationships and a specialized approach to Debt Collection. Joining Coface opens a new chapter for Baker Ing and gives us the scale and reach to pursue new opportunities while preserving the client focus that has shaped our business from the start.”

Carine Pichon, CEO Coface WER, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome the Baker Ing team to Coface. This acquisition significantly strengthens our debt collection capabilities in the UK, while bringing established relationships with major international clients. Combining Baker Ing's strong local expertise and client franchise with Coface's global network creates exciting opportunities to better serve existing clients and develop our business internationally.”

CONTACTS

INVESTOR/ANALYST RELATIONS

Thomas Jacquet: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – ...

Rina Andriamiadantsoa: +33 1 49 02 15 85 - ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia Gaouaoui: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien Billet: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026/2027

(subject to change)

2026 Annual results: February 18, 2027, after market close

Q1-2027 results: May 10, 2027, after market close

General Meeting: May 19, 2027

H1-2027 results: August 2, 2027, after market close

9M-2027 results: November 8, 2027, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as all of COFACE SA's regulated information, can be found on the Group's website:

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Indicators (APMs), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2026 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document (see 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”)