MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The battery market is witnessing growth driven by declining lithium-ion pack prices, increasing grid-scale energy storage procurements, and government mandates supporting vehicle electrification. Expanding energy-access mini-grid programs across the Global South, rising corporate renewable-plus-storage power purchase agreements (PPAs), and emerging breakthroughs in solid-state battery technologies are further supporting market expansion.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global battery market $210.1 billion in 2026 to $246.7 billion in 2027 and reach $538.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.90% over 2027–2032. Falling lithium-ion pack costs, rapid rollout of grid-scale storage, and stronger electric vehicle adoption continue to lift battery demand across transport and energy applications. Manufacturers are also scaling up production, setting up local facilities, and moving into complete storage-system supply to deepen their reach with customers. However, tight supply of critical metals and stricter raw-material due-diligence rules in Europe are adding cost and compliance pressure, making supply security and cost control central to long-term competitiveness.

Battery Market Upcoming Trends & Developments :

Cheaper Lithium-Ion Packs Widening Adoption

As lithium-ion packs become more affordable, electric vehicles and energy storage projects are easier for buyers to justify. Lower prices open the door to new applications, although suppliers need to keep production costs in check to protect margins as pricing continues to ease.

Utilities Stepping Up Large-Scale Storage Purchases

Power utilities are ordering big battery systems to keep supply steady during peak demand and unexpected outages. This is encouraging suppliers to offer more than a power rating, pairing dependable storage duration with complete system delivery.

Government Policies Speeding Up Electric Mobility

Tighter zero-emission rules are pushing automakers to widen their electric vehicle lineups, which strengthens the need for secure traction battery supply. Battery makers serving car and van platforms stand to benefit from these compliance-driven orders.

Battery Industry Segment ation :

By Battery Type

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

By Technology

Lead-acid

Li-ion

Nickel-metal hydride

Nickel-cadmium

Sodium-sulfur



Solid-state

Flow Battery

Emerging chemistries

By Application

Automotive (HEV, PHEV, and EV)

Industrial (Motive, Stationary (Telecom, UPS, ESS), etc.)

Portable (Consumer Electronics, etc.)

Power Tools

SLI

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

“The global battery market is advancing as lithium-ion costs decline, utilities scale up storage investments, and electric mobility policies gain momentum. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across battery types, technologies, and applications, providing decision makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Global Battery Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific Holding Its Production Edge

Asia-Pacific remains the hub of battery manufacturing and consumption, backed by China's large lithium-ion production base. This scale helps producers supply both electric vehicle and energy storage customers, provided demand keeps pace with output.

North America Building Out Utility Storage

North America is seeing steady growth in utility-scale battery projects, with operators lining up further capacity additions in the years ahead. New factory investments by leading cell makers are also strengthening local supply for automotive and storage needs.

A123 Systems (Wanxiang)

BYD Co. Ltd

CATL

Clarios

Duracell

Energywith

EnerSys

EVE Energy

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

LG Energy Solution

Microvast

Northvolt

Panasonic Energy



Saft (TotalEnergies)

Samsung SDI SK On

Tesla (incl. Panasonic JV)

Tianjin Lishen

VARTA AG

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