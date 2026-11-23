Magic Jimmy Spark AI 3D Printer and acrylic marker sets bring 3D printing and hands-on creativity together for young makers.

Magic Jimmy acrylic paint markers add color to compatible 3D prints and craft surfaces, including wood, rock, paper, fabric, plastic, and glass.

A young maker decorates a 3D-printed model using Magic Jimmy acrylic paint markers, exploring colors and personal details through hands-on crafting.

New 36- and 72-color collections help families transform 3D-printed models into colorful characters, holiday decorations, and handmade gifts.

- Sophia Chen, Magic JimmyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magic Jimmy, the children's creative technology brand behind the Spark AI 3D Printer for Kids, has introduced new 36- and 72-color acrylic marker sets, extending the experience from printing a model to decorating it by hand. Launched ahead of the holiday season, the accessories give young makers another way to add color, personality, and finishing details to their 3D-printed creations.From Digital Ideas to Hands-On CreationsFor families exploring creative activities, one challenge is finding projects that hold children's interest beyond the initial excitement of a new toy. As parents seek meaningful alternatives to passive screen time, hands-on activities are gaining attention this holiday season. According to the 2026 Michaels State of the Holiday Season Report, conducted by Morning Consult, 80% of surveyed parents are seeking screen-free, hands-on holiday activities.At the center of this experience is the Magic Jimmy Spark AI 3D Printer for Kids, a fully assembled 3D printer designed for young beginners. Magic Jimmy's Print-and-Paint approach connects digital creation with physical, hands-on expression. Its enclosed printing chamber, automatic leveling, built-in camera, and supported creative tools are intended to make getting started with 3D printing more approachable for families. Users can begin with 20,000 models or explore AI-assisted tools that turn sketches and other ideas into printable designs. Once a model has been printed and is ready to handle, the new markers offer a complementary way to finish the project through color and decoration.Consider a simple 3D-printed dinosaur. In its original form, the model might be a single-color figure with an identical shape every time it is printed. One child might decorate it with green scales, orange spikes, and playful spots; another might choose blue, yellow, and an entirely different pattern. The printed structure provides a common starting point, but individual choices determine how each creation looks when it is finished. The same idea can be applied to model vehicles, miniature characters, nameplates, decorative objects, and other compatible printed designs. Rather than treating the finished print as the final result, families can use it as the beginning of another creative activity.More Colors, More Ways to Personalize Printed ProjectsThe new Magic Jimmy acrylic paint markers are offered in 36-color and 72-color assortments, giving families different options for their projects. The markers use water-based, low-odor acrylic ink and are designed for adding colors, patterns, and decorative details to compatible PLA prints. The collection includes a magnetic storage case that opens into a desktop marker display, keeping colors visible and within reach during a project.The markers are also designed for use on other compatible craft surfaces, including plastic, wood, rock, paper, glass, and fabric, according to Magic Jimmy's published product information. This expands their usefulness beyond 3D printing. Families might decorate a printed animal one day, then use the same collection for a handmade card, a painted wooden craft, or other art activities. For households considering a creative gift, that flexibility offers a way to explore more than one type of project without limiting the accessories to a single device or occasion.Application and drying results may vary depending on the printed surface and technique. Users should follow the product instructions before decorating finished models. Together, the Spark AI 3D Printer and the new marker sets connect model selection or design, physical printing, and hands-on finishing in one broader creative experience.Turning Holiday Projects into Personal KeepsakesThe arrival of the new accessories before the holiday season gives families an opportunity to explore a different kind of gift-making activity. Instead of selecting only a finished ornament or decoration, children can participate in creating one. A simple printed star might be decorated with a family member's favorite colors, a holiday pattern, or a handwritten name.The new marker sets also extend the usefulness of Magic Jimmy's existing printer ecosystem beyond the holiday season. Families can revisit familiar models with different color schemes, use printed shapes as starting points for new projects, or explore the brand's creative learning resources and project ideas for additional inspiration. This approach supports both first-time printer users and households looking for new ways to enjoy creations they have already printed.About Magic JimmyMagic Jimmy is a children's creative technology brand focused on helping young makers turn ideas into physical creations. Through its Spark AI 3D Printer, supported digital design tools, and hands-on creative accessories, the brand brings together accessible 3D printing technology and opportunities for imaginative making. Its mission is to help children explore, create, and bring their ideas to life.Magic Your Ideas into Life.

Sophia Chen

NULAXY CO., LIMITED

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Magic Jimmy 72-Color Acrylic Paint Markers for Kids | 3D Prints, Crafts & More

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Magic Jimmy Expands Print-and-Paint Creativity with Acrylic Marker Sets for Holiday Projects News Provided By NULAXY CO., LIMITED November 23, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology



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