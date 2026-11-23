Crow's Feet Market

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The Business Research Company's Crow's Feet Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The market for treatments targeting crow's feet has seen significant expansion recently and is set to continue this upward trend. With advances in aesthetic medicine and increasing awareness around skincare, this sector is attracting growing consumer interest. Let's explore the market size projections, main growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of this niche.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Crow's Feet Sector

The crow's feet market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years, reaching a valuation of $4.29 billion in 2025. It is expected to rise to $4.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This expansion during the past years has been driven by factors such as an aging global population, heightened cosmetic awareness, widespread availability of topical anti-aging products, celebrity endorsements, and the growing field of aesthetic medicine. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue growing steadily, reaching $6.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. Key contributors to this forecast include innovations in injectable aesthetic treatments, increased adoption of skincare routines by men, personalized skincare options, higher disposable incomes, and a strong demand for minimally invasive procedures. Trends such as the rising popularity of non-invasive anti-aging methods, greater use of botulinum toxin treatments, the expansion of at-home skincare solutions, and the growth of dermatology clinics are expected to play important roles during this period.

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Understanding Crow's Feet and Their Formation

Crow's feet refer to the fine lines and wrinkles that develop around the outer corners of the eyes, becoming more noticeable as people age. These wrinkles form due to repeated facial expressions like smiling and squinting, combined with the natural decline of collagen and skin elasticity over time. Regular application of anti-aging ingredients such as retinol and hyaluronic acid can help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of these lines gradually.

Non-Invasive Procedures as a Major Growth Catalyst in the Crow's Feet Market

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the crow's feet market is the rising preference among consumers for non-invasive treatments. These cosmetic procedures enhance the skin's appearance without surgery or extensive downtime. The appeal of such methods is growing due to their quick results, technological advancements, minimal recovery periods, lower risks compared to surgical options, affordability, and increased public awareness of aesthetic options. Non-invasive techniques like botulinum toxin injections, laser resurfacing, microneedling, radiofrequency therapy, chemical peels, and LED light treatments reduce crow's feet by relaxing facial muscles, stimulating collagen production, and improving skin elasticity and texture.

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Growing Popularity of Botulinum Toxin Treatments in Crow's Feet Care

For example, botulinum toxin injections have become a key non-surgical treatment targeting crow's feet and other eye wrinkles. According to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), approximately 7,887,955 botulinum toxin procedures were performed worldwide in 2024, showing continued high demand despite a slight decrease from 9,549,245 procedures in 2023. This widespread adoption underscores the trend toward minimally invasive solutions, which significantly contributes to the market's expansion.

Regional Market Leaders and Emerging Growth Areas in Crow's Feet Treatments

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the global crow's feet market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes important areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Comprehensive Crow's Feet Market Report Includes Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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