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Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

The Business Research Company's Dental Burs and Endodontic Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Closer Look at the Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

The dental burs and endodontic sector has demonstrated solid growth over recent years, driven by advances in dental care and rising demand for specialized treatments. This market is positioned for continued expansion, reflecting broader trends in dental health awareness, technology adoption, and increasing patient needs worldwide. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth factors, dominant regions, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Strong Market Growth Forecast for Dental Burs and Endodontics

In 2025, the dental burs and endodontic market is valued at $1.66 billion and is projected to rise to $1.79 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This robust historical growth has been driven by an increase in restorative dentistry procedures, a higher incidence of dental caries, expansion of private dental practices, wider access to advanced dental tools, and growing demand for root canal therapy.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.41 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 7.6%. Key drivers for this near-future growth include the wider adoption of state-of-the-art endodontic techniques, a surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry, ongoing investments in upgrading dental clinics, enhanced focus on patient comfort and procedural efficiency, and the expansion of specialized dental care services. Emerging trends include greater use of rotary endodontic instruments, increasing popularity of heat-treated nickel-titanium (NiTi) files, precision dental cutting tools, minimally invasive procedures, and improvements in instrument durability and accuracy.

Understanding Dental Burs and Endodontic Instruments

Dental burs and endodontic tools are high-precision rotary and manual instruments designed specifically for cutting, shaping, cleaning, and enlarging hard dental tissues and root canals during various procedures. Their purpose is to maximize accuracy and efficiency while preserving the tooth structure as much as possible. These instruments play an essential role in operative dentistry and endodontics, aiding in tasks such as cavity preparations, root canal treatments, and placement of restorative materials.

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Rising Dental Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Demand

One of the main factors driving the dental burs and endodontic market is the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. These conditions affect teeth, gums, and the oral cavity, often causing pain, infection, or tooth loss. A major contributor to this rise is higher sugar consumption, which accelerates tooth decay and periodontal issues. Dental burs and endodontic instruments enable precise removal of decayed tissue and facilitate effective root canal treatments, improving overall oral health outcomes.

For instance, in February 2025, the Humble Memorial Dental Group in the U.S. highlighted that oral diseases impact nearly 3.5 billion people globally, making them some of the most common health problems worldwide. Additionally, nearly half of adults over 30 show signs of gum disease, and the United States spends about $124 billion annually on dental care. This widespread burden of dental disease is a critical factor propelling market growth in this area.

Regional Leadership in the Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

In 2025, North America dominated the dental burs and endodontic market, holding the largest regional share. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Dental Burs and Endodontic Market Is Projected to Grow to $2.41 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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