CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market

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The Business Research Company's CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The CRISPR-based diagnostics market is emerging as a significant force in the field of medical testing, driven by its innovative approach to disease detection and genetic analysis. As healthcare demands evolve, this market showcases impressive growth potential, supported by advancements in technology and increasing applications in various medical fields. Let's examine the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping the CRISPR-based diagnostics industry.

Rapid Expansion and Projected Growth of the CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market

The CRISPR-based diagnostics sector has experienced swift growth in recent years. Market value is expected to rise from $5.1 billion in 2025 to $6.01 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This increase is largely driven by the urgent need for faster, more accurate diagnostic tools, the limitations of traditional molecular testing methods, the heightened demand due to the pandemic, technological improvements in CRISPR detection, and strong academic support validating these diagnostic approaches.

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Future Market Outlook and Anticipated Growth Trajectory

Looking ahead, the CRISPR-based diagnostics market is poised for continued rapid expansion, reaching an estimated $11.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.5%. This growth will be supported by the rise of decentralized testing models, increasing demand for early disease detection, broader use of point-of-care diagnostic tools, integration with digital health platforms, and growing adoption in areas like oncology and genetic screening. Key trends expected to influence the market include the widespread acceptance of rapid molecular diagnostics, enhanced point-of-care testing availability, expanded use for infectious disease detection, incorporation of isothermal amplification techniques, and advances in personalized diagnostic applications.

Understanding CRISPR-Based Diagnostics and Their Applications

CRISPR-based diagnostics utilize the CRISPR-Cas system, a powerful molecular tool that identifies specific nucleic acid sequences with remarkable speed and accuracy. This technology revolutionizes medical and genomic testing by enabling precise detection of diseases and genetic markers. Applications include diagnosing infectious diseases, uncovering genetic disorders, and tracking cancer-related mutations. The potential for personalized medicine and point-of-care testing further highlights the transformative nature of CRISPR diagnostics in healthcare.

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Impact of Infectious Diseases on CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the CRISPR-based diagnostics market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. These illnesses, caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites, spread through various means such as person-to-person contact, contaminated environments, or vectors like insects. Factors including globalization, antibiotic resistance, climate change, urbanization, population growth, habitat loss, and inadequate healthcare access contribute to the rising incidence of these infections. CRISPR diagnostics enhance disease management by providing rapid and precise pathogen detection, enabling early diagnosis, prompt treatment, and effective control of outbreaks.

Rising Cases of Infectious Diseases as Market Catalysts

For example, in August 2024, the UK Health Security Agency reported a significant surge in measles cases in England, with 368 cases in 2023 compared to just 53 in 2022. The West Midlands and London accounted for a combined 77% of these cases. Such data underscore the urgent need for advanced diagnostic solutions like CRISPR-based tests, which are critical in combating infectious disease outbreaks and thus driving market growth.

Geographical Market Leadership and Emerging Regions in CRISPR Diagnostics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the CRISPR-based diagnostics market, reflecting its established healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by expanding healthcare access and increasing investment in molecular diagnostics. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The CRISPR-Based Diagnostics Market Is Projected to Grow to $11.45 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.5% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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