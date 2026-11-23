Sam Diego's Mexican Cookery and Bar Liquidation in Hyannis, Massachusetts

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Cape Cod's Favorite Mexican Cookery Sam Diego's Is Auctioning 820+ Lots of Kitchen Equipment, Southwestern Décor and Barware in Auction Ending December 2nd.

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsCAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1982, Sam Diego's Mexican Cookery and Bar has been a Cape Cod tradition, serving food, fun, and fiesta from its home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Founders Bob Kershaw, Clarke Buchanan, Phil Golm, and brothers Ken and David Surprenant had to work for it. Before the town would grant a license, they collected petition signatures just to prove there was a need for a Mexican restaurant, and by the time they opened, they had only $25 left in their operating account. The gamble paid off right away, with 186 dinners served on opening night. After two years of searching for new owners to carry on the tradition, Sam Diego's served its last guests on November 14th, 2026, and the contents of the building are now heading to auction.The online auction brings more than 820 lots to market, giving restaurant owners, bar operators, equipment resellers, and loyal regulars the chance to take home a piece of Sam Diego's. The kitchen lineup includes Pitco fryers, a Wolf salamander broiler, Cleveland convection steamers, a Groen tilting skillet, Hobart mixers and slicers, True and Beverage-Air refrigeration, a Hoshizaki ice maker, and plenty of stainless steel prep tables. Out front, bidders will find dining tables and seating, barware and glassware, and the restaurant's signature Southwestern décor, from framed artwork and metal signs to sculptures and vintage memorabilia. "Sam Diego's has been apart of Cape Cod's life for more than four decades, and a lot of people have made memories tied to that building," says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions. "Whether you're opening your own restaurant or just want the sign that hung over your favorite booth, this is your chance to own a piece of that history."Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online-only event on LocalAuctions. Participation is open to anyone 18 or older, registration is free, and bids start at just $5. Winning bidders are responsible for taking apart and removing everything in their lots, so plan to bring your own help and tools.Bidding is open now and lots begin closing on Wednesday, December 2nd at 1:00 PM ET. An in-person preview will be held that same morning from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 950 Iyannough Road, Hyannis, MA 02601, and buyers are strongly encouraged to come take a look. Pickup is Thursday, December 3rd and Friday, December 4th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. For more information and to browse the full catalog, visit the Local Auctions website.

Gabriel Prado

LocalAuctions

+1 602-875-7336

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Sam Diego's Mexican Cookery and Bar Restaurant Contents Up For Auction on LocalAuctions News Provided By Local Liquidators LLC November 23, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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