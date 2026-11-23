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Video Zoom controls in ExhibitView Trial Presenter

New video tools make it easy for prosecutors to capture key moments from video evidence, add annotations, and save powerful snapshots for courtroom presentation

ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Built from the Needs of Prosecutors in the CourtroomExhibitView Solutions is introducing powerful new video tools in ExhibitView Trial Presenter, developed in direct response to feedback from its existing prosecutor customers. As video evidence continues to play an important role in criminal cases, prosecutors told ExhibitView they needed more specialized tools for working with video evidence and presenting key moments clearly and effectively in court.The result is a new set of video snapshot and annotation capabilities designed to give prosecutors greater control over what the judge and jury see. During video review and presentation, users can capture an important frame from the video, save it as a snapshot, and add annotations that help call attention to specific areas or details within the image.This can be especially valuable when a key moment in a video happens quickly or when prosecutors want the courtroom to focus on a particular detail. Rather than relying solely on repeatedly playing or pausing the video, the prosecutor can turn that moment into a visual exhibit that can be examined and discussed more clearly during the presentation of the case.“Some of our best features have come directly from listening to the attorneys who use ExhibitView in real courtrooms,” said William Roach, Managing Partner.“Our prosecutor customers told us they needed better ways to work with video evidence, particularly the ability to capture an important moment and then visually highlight what they want the courtroom to see. We listened, and these new tools are the result.”The new capabilities continue ExhibitView's focus on making courtroom presentation technology powerful without making it complicated. For District Attorney offices and prosecutors handling cases involving video evidence, the goal is simple: provide practical tools that help them prepare their evidence and present it with greater clarity in the courtroom.From Video Evidence to Courtroom Exhibit in SecondsThen we can describe the actual feature in more detail, including taking the snapshot, annotating it, saving the annotated image, and bringing that finished visual into the courtroom presentation.

William Roach

ExhibitView Solutions, LLC

+1 404-247-3596

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ExhibitView Video Tools Demonstration

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ExhibitView Unveils Powerful New Video Snapshot Tools for Prosecutors News Provided By ExhibitView Solutions, LLC November 23, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Politics, Technology



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