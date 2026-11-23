The 16-month blended MBA, with in-person sessions at Westfield's Brickell campus, connects business strategy, analytics and AI. Applications are open now.

- said Ignacio Maroto, Provost of Westfield Business School. MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miami is building its future on data. From the hospitals and hotels that serve millions of people every year to the banks, ports and logistics hubs that connect the city with the Americas, South Florida's organizations are looking for leaders who can turn information and artificial intelligence into confident decisions. Westfield Business School is now accepting applications for the Spring 2027 cohort of its MBA in Business Analytics, a program created for professionals ready to take that step.An MBA built for the way Miami does businessThe 16-month MBA in Business Analytics is STEM-designated. Its blended format includes in-person sessions at Westfield's Brickell campus, in the heart of Miami's financial district, where students learn alongside peers from across the region's business community.South Florida is facing a growing talent gap: according to projections from Miami Tech Works (an initiative backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation), employers across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties will need to fill more than 75,000 tech-related job openings between 2024 and 2034, with critical shortages in data analytics, information systems management, and data science roles.To prepare professionals to meet this need, the curriculum brings together business strategy, leadership and analytics, including business intelligence and business applications of artificial intelligence. It is designed for professionals in operations, finance, marketing, strategy, transformation and business development who want to guide teams with evidence and make decisions with greater clarity.Throughout the program, students explore how analytics applies to the industries that power South Florida:Healthcare: resource and capacity planning.Hospitality and tourism: demand forecasting and revenue management.Financial services: customer insight and risk analysis.Logistics and trade: demand planning and supply chain decisions.“Organizations need leaders who seamlessly connect data and artificial intelligence to drive strategic decision-making” said Ignacio Maroto, Provost of Westfield Business School.“Miami thrives with professionals ready to lead with this vision, and the MBA in Business Analytics empowers them to cultivate that perspective while growing as strategic leaders who inspire their teams.”The Sunshine Scholarship: rewarding excellence in data leadershipThe Sunshine Scholarship is a merit-based award for professionals who seek to lead in data, innovation and analytics. It recognizes candidates who stand out for their vision, talent and commitment to excellence, and supports their career transformation in a globally competitive environment.Earning the scholarship requires a rigorous selection process. Candidates submit a scholarship application, and Westfield's scholarship committee evaluates each profile against the program's standards before making its decision. Professionals who qualify and are ready to take on that challenge can apply.Westfield also offers flexible payment plans directly through the school.Scholarship and payment plan availability are subject to eligibility and Westfield's institutional policies.How to applyThe Spring 2027 cohort begins on February 19th. The application deadline is January 31st. Professionals interested in the program can request information about the scholarship and financing options, and start their application, at .About Westfield Business SchoolWestfield Business School is a Miami-based business school accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). From its campus in Brickell, Westfield offers graduate programs in business, analytics and leadership for professionals in the United States and Latin America.Learn more at

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Westfield Business School Opens Spring 2027 Applications for Its STEM-Designated MBA in Business Analytics News Provided By IZZY MEDIA PR November 23, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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