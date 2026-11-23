MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Founded on the belief that women should learn birth from women, the bilingual maternal health app offers 24/7 AI guidance, daily guided workouts

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Baby My Way Foundation today announced the launch of MyBabyMyWay, a bilingual maternal health app now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app supports women from trying to conceive through postpartum recovery, combining AI guidance with real human support.The foundation serves 56 of California's 58 counties with an internal team of 45+ Community Health Workers. The app extends that human support to families through their phones.Founder Sarahyah Yisrael Adon created MyBabyMyWay to close a gap she saw throughout her own pregnancies. Over years of extensive research into birth methods, tools, and techniques, she found that nearly every book and course on how to have a baby had been written by men.Adon believes a woman is best guided through birth by another woman who has lived it, and she has spent her life mastering how to help a mother give birth in the safest, most peaceful, and most pleasurable way possible for herself and her baby, free from unnecessary medical intervention.Her research into the origins of modern gynecology deepened that conviction. Much of the field traces back to Dr. J. Marion Sims, who developed his techniques in the 1840s through repeated experimental surgeries on enslaved Black women performed without anesthesia, and instruments descended from his designs are still used today.Adon's conviction is also personal. A mother of 15, she gave birth to each of her children safely at home, and she has also experienced pregnancies that did not end in birth, a loss many women carry quietly. Too often, she says, women are taught to endure pain and loss without complaint, when they deserve to be heard, supported, and cared for. She built MyBabyMyWay to return birth knowledge to women and share what she has learned with every mother, regardless of her race, insurance, or zip code.24/7 AI Health Chatbot: Personalized answers based on pregnancy stage and symptoms, available on every plan, including Free.Free CHW Support for Eligible Medi-Cal Members: Eligible California Medi-Cal members are matched with a Community Health Worker within 24 hours, with six weeks of free support, weekly check-ins, and help navigating benefits and services.Daily Guided Workouts: Stage-specific routines for conception, pregnancy, and postpartum, centered on core and pelvic floor training.Health Tracking: Daily logging of blood pressure, weight, mood, and sleep.Interactive Tools: A Digital Birth Plan Builder, an Appointment Manager, and moderated community spaces.MyBabyMyWay is built on privacy-first principles, ensuring mothers and families can access resources with complete peace of mind. The platform utilizes advanced encryption standards to protect personal information, with a strict commitment that user data is never sold, monetized, or shared with third parties.Plans for Every FamilyFree ($0/month): Symptom log and wellness check-ins, the 24/7 AI chatbot, an education library, an appointment tracker, a one-time birth plan, and community read access.Journey ($14.99/month): Everything in Free, plus a 15-minute daily guided workout, an editable birth plan, progress tracking and badges, community posting, and two viewer invites.Sacred Circle ($39.99/month): Everything in Journey, plus live weekly group fitness classes, a monthly 30-minute 1:1 session with a certified instructor, personalized daily check-ins, early access to new content and events, and unlimited viewers."Every book I read and every course I took on how to have a baby was written by a man. A man cannot tell a woman how to give birth. That knowledge belongs to women, and I have dedicated my life to mastering it. I built MyBabyMyWay so I can show every woman, wherever she is in the world, how to bring her baby into the world safely, peacefully, and on her own terms." – Sarahyah Yisrael Adon, Founder and Executive Director, My Baby My Way FoundationMy Baby My Way Foundation's new mobile application is available for download worldwide. Eligible California Medi-Cal members can download the app to connect with a Community Health Worker directly. To learn more about the platform, visit mybabymywayAbout My Baby My Way FoundationMy Baby My Way Foundation is a state-wide 501(c)(3) non-profit organization advancing maternal, family, and community well-being through standards-aligned programs, education, workforce development, and technical assistance.The foundation serves families across 56 California counties through five core programs. All programs are delivered in alignment with standards established by the International Childbirth Authority. The foundation is an approved CalAIM technical assistance provider, authorized directly by the California Department of Health Care Services. For more information, visit mybabymyway

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MyBabyMyWay Is Live: The Maternal Health App Built by a Community Nonprofit Is Now Available on Apple and Google News Provided By LowCode Agency, LLC November 23, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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