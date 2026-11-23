In Outsmarting Obesity, the physician explains why neither diets nor GLP-1 drugs offer a lasting answer to obesity and how epigenetics points toward one.

LOS ANGELES,, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Americans have spent six decades trying to lose weight, and the country keeps getting heavier. Adult obesity has tripled from about 13% in the early 1960s to more than 40% today, according to federal health data. Dr. Stewart Lonky, a physician with more than four decades of medical experience, says the conventional approach of eating less and exercising more has been a spectacular failure at controlling obesity because it treats weight loss as the finish line. He made that case in October as the keynote speaker at the 10th Annual International Conference on Obesity and Chronic Diseases in San Francisco, and it is the core argument of his book.

In Outsmarting Obesity: A Doctor Reveals Why We Gain Weight, Why It Matters, and What We Can Do About It, Dr. Lonky challenges the traditional conversation surrounding weight management. Rather than focusing exclusively on losing pounds, he encourages readers and healthcare professionals to examine why the body gains weight, why maintaining weight loss matters, and how biological and environmental influences contribute to the problem. That rethinking extends to the GLP-1 drugs now dominating headlines. Dr. Lonky believes these medications have a purpose, but he does not consider them a viable long-term solution.

"We don't have a weight-loss problem. We have a weight-maintenance problem," says Dr. Lonky. "Weight loss is not fixing obesity. It's a temporary fix. That will not get better until we understand why we got obese in the first place and why we can't keep the weight off after we lose it."

Drawing on decades of clinical experience, medical research, and conversations with researchers, Dr. Lonky examines the relationship between obesity, the environment, and epigenetics. He carefully separates epigenetics from genetics.“Genetics is your DNA, and there is no single fat gene. In fact, there are over 150 genes that play a role in determining obesity, and it is how these genes are behaving, whether they're active or not, that determines whether we're thin or obese,” Dr. Lonky says. In the book, he explains how chemical tags attached to our DNA, known as epigenetic marks, switch genes on or off.“This is the science that doesn't make the front page or social media,” he says.“So, all the public hears about is weight loss, not weight maintenance.”

Dr. Lonky also traces how environmental chemical exposures, stress, nutrition, and everyday behaviors create these marks.“For example, there is a gene complex that will help determine whether a new cell will become a muscle or a fat cell. If epigenetic markers are favoring the fat cell choice, then guess what? You keep making fat cells even when you cut calories,” Dr. Lonky explains. His approach asks readers to look beyond conventional weight-loss advice and consider how the modern environment interacts with the body's biological systems.

A central theme of Outsmarting Obesity is that obesity should be understood as a complex medical condition rather than simply a matter of calories in and calories out, personal discipline, or willpower. Dr. Lonky argues that the obesity rate has tripled because Americans have been tricked into thinking weight loss alone is the answer.“Trillions of dollars have been spent over 60 years losing weight, and look at the results,” he says.“We're getting fatter.”

As a physician with extensive experience in internal and pulmonary medicine, Dr. Lonky is particularly concerned about the relationship between obesity and respiratory and cardiovascular complications. Conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea, pulmonary hypertension, and heart strain can have serious consequences for patients. Because these risks return when the weight does, keeping weight off matters as much as losing it.

In Dr. Lonky's view, successful treatment requires individualized medical care. Weight loss is an important first step, but he cautions against assuming that one treatment is appropriate for everyone.

Rather than promoting another restrictive diet or short-term solution, Dr. Lonky advocates a gradual approach that starts with some weight loss followed by a period of holding steady at the new weight. Repeating that cycle over time leads to lasting weight control and, across the population, a lower obesity rate. He reminds patients that meaningful health improvements require consistency rather than temporary interventions.

Through Outsmarting Obesity, Dr. Lonky makes complex medical concepts accessible to everyday readers. The book, written with contributions from peak-performance expert and nutritionist Chris Talley, MS, explores the interconnected roles of epigenetics, environmental influences, and human behavior in the obesity epidemic. It also provides practical recommendations to help readers make choices that favor their epigenetics.“The positive message here is that while you can't change your DNA, you can change your epigenetics,” says Dr. Lonky.“Therein lies the secret no diet company or weight loss guru is telling you,” he adds.

Ultimately, Dr. Lonky wants to change the way people think about obesity.“If they are informed about the biologic events causing it, then they can outsmart it,” he says.

About Dr. Stewart Lonky

Dr. Stewart Lonky is a double board-certified physician in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine, with subspecialty expertise in critical care and training in medical toxicology. Over more than 40 years in medicine, he has devoted much of his work to the relationship between environmental exposures and human health. He is the author of Outsmarting Obesity: A Doctor Reveals Why We Gain Weight, Why It Matters, and What We Can Do About It. Through his clinical work, public speaking, and health education efforts, Dr. Lonky addresses pivotal challenges facing modern medicine and patient care.

Outsmarting Obesity is published by Greenleaf Book Group, Austin, Tx and is available at Amazon or Barnes & Noble

For more information, visit

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Beyond Weight Loss: Dr. Stewart Lonky Says America's Real Obesity Problem is Keeping the Weight off News Provided By Boundless Media November 23, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.