Angela Legh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A child can smile through a holiday celebration, laugh with family, and insist everything is fine while privately struggling with emotions they don't know how to express. As families prepare for the holidays, author and emotional growth advocate Angela Legh is urging parents to look beyond "I'm fine" and recognize that children don't always tell their parents when something is wrong. Loneliness, anxiety, bullying, and rejection can remain hidden behind an otherwise happy appearance, leaving parents unaware that their children need support.

"One of the most difficult realities of parenting is realizing that our children can be struggling right in front of us, and we may not recognize it," says Legh. "We can see what our children do. We cannot always see what they feel."

New research published November 11, 2026, in JAMA Psychiatry highlights how differently children and parents can view a young person's mental health. Researchers from the University of California, San Diego, examined mental health reports from 11,868 young people and their caregivers. Depending on the condition and the child's age, 65% to 98% of identified diagnoses were reported by either the child or caregiver, but not both. In other words, children and parents often disagreed about which mental health concerns were present, highlighting why parents should make space for children to talk openly about what they are experiencing.

"Parents cannot rely solely on what they see to determine whether their children are emotionally okay. Some children rarely complain because they've learned to keep difficult feelings to themselves. Others avoid talking about problems at school because they worry their parents will become upset or immediately step in. Even a cheerful child may be quietly dealing with rejection, bullying, or loneliness. Just because a child looks happy doesn't mean everything is okay."

Rather than accepting a quick "I'm fine" and moving on, Legh encourages parents to create opportunities for more meaningful conversations. Questions such as "Was there anything difficult about your day?" or "Did anything happen that hurt your feelings?" can help children open up. Equally important is how parents respond when their children share something uncomfortable.

"Children need to know they can tell us the truth about how they feel without worrying that we will judge them, dismiss them, or make them feel ashamed," says Legh. "Sometimes parents are so focused on fixing a problem that they forget to listen to the child who is experiencing it."

She also encourages parents to teach children a simple emotional awareness practice known as Feel, Name, Allow. Children first recognize what they are feeling, identify the emotion, and then allow themselves to experience it without shame. The approach helps children develop the language and confidence to communicate emotions they might otherwise suppress.

Legh's work focuses on helping children and families develop emotional resilience through storytelling and education. Her middle-grade fantasy series, The Bella Santini Chronicles, explores themes including rejection, bullying, friendship, courage, and self-worth. Her book, The Emotional Landscape of the Tween Years: Understanding the Feelings That Drive Your Child's Behavior, further examines the emotions behind children's behavior and the importance of creating emotionally safe relationships.

As families gather for the holidays, Legh encourages parents to make listening and emotional connection part of their family traditions.

"Children should never feel they have to pretend everything is okay to keep the peace at home," says Legh. "They need to know that even when they are hurting, confused, or afraid, they can come to their parents and be heard."

About Angela Legh

Angela Legh is an award-winning author, speaker, and emotional growth advocate who helps children and families build resilience through story. Her acclaimed middle-grade fantasy series, The Bella Santini Chronicles, teaches emotional intelligence and empathy through magical adventures. Through her writing and workshops, Legh empowers parents and educators to nurture emotional safety and strength in children.

Learn more at .

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Author Angela Legh Explains Why Parents Should Look Beyond Holiday Smiles to Recognize Children's Emotional Struggles News Provided By Boundless Media November 23, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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